TRANSCRIPT | Matthew Griffin, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. Matt Griffin, great start to a tournament you love.

MATT GRIFFIN: Yes, it’s always nice to come back to a place you’ve won before. Yeah, got off to a good start around the Creek course today.

Q. Seven under on the card, no blemishes. Walk us through a bit of it.

MATT GRIFFIN: Well, I hit all 18 greens so it created a lot of chances. Sort of got a bit slow and then got hot to the back end of the back nine on the course, our front nine today, and then made a few through the middle. I think out there when there’s not a lot of wind, there’s plenty of chances, so it’s nice to capitalise on that.

Q. A little birdie who maybe shouldn’t have said this could have said you left a couple out there.

MATT GRIFFIN: Yeah, I hit a few putts that didn’t quite go in, but that’s golf. I’ve always never played that well around the Creek course, always only shot 1 or 2 under, so it’s nice to get a low one today and then get back out on my favourite course tomorrow.

Q. Do you remember what you shot out there the year you won?

MATT GRIFFIN: I think it may have been actually 1 over. It was a really strong northerly, hot Melbourne day and it probably wasn’t a bad score in those conditions. I’ll definitely take 7 today.

Q. Your coming off a great year in Japan, and we just spoke to Brad Kennedy as well. What is about that tour that’s starting to really produce good form here?

MATT GRIFFIN: Yeah, I think the thing in Japan is you’re playing tough golf courses every week so you’re really ‑‑ sort of 2 or 3 under is a good score there. So I think it’s nice, you come back to Australia and the courses are set up a little bit more for scoring so you can get a good score going. I think you’ve got to play really good golf to score well over there. It’s nice to come home and play a bit freer.

Q. Do you feel bulletproof when you come in here, mate? See the picture on the driveway to the course and see your name on the trophy, does it bring back memories of you being invincible?

MATT GRIFFIN: It’s just a level of comfort; you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve gone all the way to Sunday and you come back and go, “Why not do it again?” It’s always nice to come back to a place you’ve done well at before.

Q. Do you get a feel of what it might take from here to get there on Sunday afternoon?

MATT GRIFFIN: Well, if we get conditions like this, more rounds like that, if the weather’s nice, it will probably be something in the 20s will probably win. But I think by the forecast, there’s a couple windy days on the weekend, so hopefully that comes. Maybe tomorrow will be another good low scoring day and then maybe hold on a bit over the weekend.

Q. I was going to ask you, what suits you, is it the birdie fest or is it the tougher conditions?

MATT GRIFFIN: Well, today obviously the birdie fest suited, but overall tougher conditions, I think. The more wind, the better. Getting to be one of the older boys out here now, so get to use my experience.

Q. Last thing, good start to the year for you and another year coming up in Japan, so great to get some confidence early, I would think. I know it’s only one round, but it’s a start.

MATT GRIFFIN: Oh, it is, definitely. I tired off a little bit the end of last year. So I really normally have a break over summer and really enjoy the break, but this year I was pretty keen to getting back out and practising, so it’s nice to put in a bit of work early in the summer and get some rewards today.