TRANSCRIPT | Madelene Sagstron, 2020 Vic Open, Round 3

Q. Madelene, from that perspective, that looked like a frustrating day. In your own words, how do you sum up that round? MADELENE SAGSTROM: I think frustrating is pretty good. No, it was more, it was a grind. It started from the start. You’re like, okay, this will be interesting. But I kept grinding. Got […]

Q. Madelene, from that perspective, that looked like a frustrating day. In your own words, how do you sum up that round?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I think frustrating is pretty good. No, it was more, it was a grind. It started from the start. You’re like, okay, this will be interesting. But I kept grinding. Got a little bit upset on 17, bad mistake when I finally was on a green for a birdie putt. It was a grind.

Q. How’s it feel when you’re put on the clock? What does that add to the stress of your game?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Not too much because I knew we were right behind the guys. We were right behind them on 14, so we were going to catch up eventually. Not too bad.

Q. You’ve still got a smile on your face, it means you still enjoyed yourself?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I actually have figured it out, so I think smiling is my coping mechanism instead of me getting angry or frustrated. At one point I was like, what am I going to do? I’m just going to laugh about it because it was just so difficult, especially making the turn. So smiling.

Q. You’re in a brilliant position ahead of the final day. You go into tomorrow with the experience of already knowing what you have to do. How will you approach that?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Well, I’m just happy to be in this position again. I mean, winning a couple weeks ago and then being here again, I think it’s a brilliant opportunity to just keep working on myself and keep working on my game, and if I stay strong I might have a chance.

Q. (Inaudible.)

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I hope so. You’ve got to learn somehow, right?

Q. So you made it, you’re done, a little sandy, a little windy, but just one stroke off the lead now. How do you describe the day? It was a long one.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Definitely a long day. I think around seven, eight, I was like are we actually going to make it? I was like am I going to get a ball in the hole today? But it was definitely a grind out there. It was really, really difficult and then the breeze got so, so hard. I mean, I think I hit a 4‑iron from 140 yards, so it got breezy.

Q. How do you manage that mentally, physically out there when you’re having to balance so much going on around you?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Well, I think that I kind of got in my own head a little bit after a few misses. I think I missed on seven, so I got a little bit in my own head and was like no, no, no, stop, stop, stop, like you’re still in this, you still need to grind here, like if you let go now, you’re going to shoot a million over par. So I decided nope, let’s start over, let’s keep fighting, and eventually I just started laughing because it got ridiculous, so just deal with it and just do the best I can.

Q. Just walk us through your last two holes with the bogey there on 17 and then the great birdie here to finish on 18.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: No, I didn’t hit a great shot on 17 but it ended up great, so I was actually really excited because I fought for a lot of pars earlier in the round, especially on the back nine. So I was really excited about actually having a chance, but then I lost the speed of the greens because I only putted in the windy conditions. A little bit of both, bail out with the putt I would say. And then on 18, Dave said, “I still think it’s a driver,” and I said I’m not sure it’s a driver. I just had 7‑iron in, so just committed to my target and let the wind take it.

Q. So you’re going to go into the final round one stroke off the lead with Ayean Cho, playing with her. What will be the strategy tomorrow? First time in a while you’ve been behind but not far behind at all, still in contention.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I think we’re in for a windy one tomorrow, too. Hopefully not as bad as today, but I think it’s going to still be windy. I’m just going to stick to my own game plan, just try and hit good shots and then hopefully it’s going to be enough.