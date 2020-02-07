TRANSCRIPT | Madelene Sagstrom, 2020 Vic Open, Round 2

Madelene, congratulations on a wonderful round. It feels like your biggest challenge at the moment is the flies here. MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah, I’m definitely struggling with the flies. Q. Tell us, how did you En‑Joie that today? MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, no, it was fun. I wasn’t sure what to expect going from Creek to Beach […]

Madelene, congratulations on a wonderful round. It feels like your biggest challenge at the moment is the flies here.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah, I’m definitely struggling with the flies.

Q. Tell us, how did you En‑Joie that today?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, no, it was fun. I wasn’t sure what to expect going from Creek to Beach because I know the Beach is a little bit more of a challenge ‑‑ here we go ‑‑ so I kind of was trying to take it patient, be patient and just let it come to me. I started off really strong, so I was like, okay, let’s see what we can do today.

Q. How do you compare the two courses?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Well, I think they’re opposite but similar. Like you play a similar kind of game, but I would say that the Creek, I was happy to put a good score in there, happy to get a good score there and give yourself a chance on the Beach. I would say Beach is a little more difficult, for sure.

Q. Well, you come in with the clubhouse lead. Is there anything you want to change for the weekend?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, definitely not. No, I’m going to keep doing the same thing. I know it’s going to be a little bit more windy this weekend, so I’m just going to stay patient, try to miss it on the right sides and just keep my putting up.

Q. We’ve noticed you’ve got a lot of fans around the course, especially the young kid stopping you for selfies. How much are you loving this attention?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I love it out here. It’s like I see my job as being an entertainer and just the fact that people enjoy watching is just so much fun. I mean, to inspire younger generations and kids is all we can dream about, right?

Q. And a win a couple of weeks ago, you look like your confidence is at a peak. Is that how you feel?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, definitely. I mean, winning definitely gives you the biggest confidence boost ever. I think I’ve kind of done really well to keep it going this week. I’m really confident out here. I’m clearly trusting my game and trusting my commitment and decisions, so I’m really happy.

Q. Just finally, we caught you saying “no worries” on camera. Can we call you almost Australian?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I guess so, yeah. I’ll take it.

Q. What are you doing right? It just all seems to be clicking for you.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I think I’m staying very patient. I know that there’s good golf in my system right now obviously from having good form, but I think that just taking one shot at a time, really committing to everything. And then, I mean, I know I’m striking it well, so when I kind of get out of that worry zone and just go for it, that’s why I’m playing real well.

Q. Was it good to get a round under your belt now on Beach now that you’re heading out there for the next two days?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, definitely. I mean, I don’t know if I’ve ever made the weekend here, so I’m really happy right now because I knew this week was going to be a test for me anyways, especially when the wind comes up and the firmer greens. I missed both the last two holes on the wrong side of the pin, so it can get tricky out here if you don’t miss on the right side. I’m really looking forward to the weekend, see how I can handle it.

Q. Historically, do you play well in wind, because the forecast is for it to blow tomorrow?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I would say yes, I’m a pretty good wind player. I’m not sure about how much wind because I think it’s supposed to get pretty windy. So I think the next two days is just all about patience and just really trusting that you counted it right. Just knowing if you have a longer club in your hand, okay, I’ve got to be soft with this.

Q. How do you find the challenge of backing up from your win a couple weeks ago?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I think when you come off such a high, you don’t really know what to expect, like “can you keep it going or am I going to start over” kind of thing. I’m really happy that I put myself in the position that I’m in, and being able to keep up really good play, especially keeping it rolling really nice on the greens. If you roll it good, you need to make putts to be in contention.

So I’m really, really happy with where I’m at and how I’ve handled the whole transition going from being a first‑time winner on the LPGA Tour to kind of keep going.

Q. You’re back with David on the bag. What was his reaction when he heard about your win?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, he was super happy. Obviously he was bummed not to be there, but we’ve worked together for the last two years so he was super happy and just screaming. He knows we’re going to do well together, too. I think this week is just working out really well for him, he’s really excited to be back.

Q. What’s the mentality now that you’re still at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: I think just do the same thing. I’m obviously doing good things, it’s giving me the right results. I’m just going to stay patient, do the same thing and be that boring, happy Madelene.

Q. One other question, your poem that you wrote to little Madelene that got turned into a Drive On video, that was just a beautiful thing. Where did that come to you? You’re clearly a creative‑type person anyway.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah, I think I was sitting at home and I was kind of ‑‑ I was kind of hit by the moment of winning and I was like, this is like everything that I have done has led up to this. All the times I’ve been sitting here doubting myself and being hard on myself, like yes, it got me here, but I just wish you would have been a little bit nicer to yourself.

So I think that for me it kind of was reflecting, going back, okay, where did you come from and how far did you get. And then just like how the video turned out was like awesome. I have it on my phone, I keep looking at it. I saw it this morning and I’m just really proud of seeing my own journey and like hopefully that can inspire somebody else.