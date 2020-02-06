TRANSCRIPT | Madelene Sagstrom, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. Madelene, fantastic round at the start of the Vic Open, well played. MADELENE SAGSTROM: Thank you very much. Q. You are in hot form. MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah, I must have been doing something right this offseason. Q. So 65 today, 8 under par and coming off a win in the United States, what is […]

Q. Madelene, fantastic round at the start of the Vic Open, well played.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Thank you very much.

Q. You are in hot form.

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah, I must have been doing something right this offseason.

Q. So 65 today, 8 under par and coming off a win in the United States, what is it that’s got you rolling so well?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Well, I think currently I’m really working hard on my patience. Today I came out with a really hot start and then in the middle kind of just got dry there for a little bit. Just stay patient, stay patient. Then I finished off with three birdies. So I think that’s what’s really working out for me, and obviously I’m hitting the ball very nicely, putting nice.

Q. Can’t be too dry if you had eight birdies?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: No, it wasn’t, but I had a streak there. I think I was 5 under through my first seven and then I finished with three, so there was a few pars in there, a few saves there.

Q. Are you playing with a lot of confidence?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah, I think after my first win there definitely added confidence to everything, just knowing that I can compete out here, knowing that I can win on tour. I think that is definitely helping me out. It’s also created kind of a little bit of a calmness; just okay, it’s going to be fine, it will all work out, it’s the beginning of the season.

Q. And you’ve been knocking on the door for a couple years, I think that’s probably fair to say, and do you see the world rankings open up or Olympics, or what do you see opening up in front of you?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Obviously winning helped a lot with a lot of things. I mean, I just kind of see it as a step by step. I’m trying to do the best I can every day, and every day if I get a little bit better every day, I’m really happy. So currently it’s going really well, so I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing because it seems to be working.

Q. Did you have a good look at the Beach course in your warm‑ups here the first few days?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Oh, yes, and this is my third time here. I’ve been here before and I know what’s in front of us. I’m really happy to have a good start.

I’m sorry, I really don’t like the flies here, that’s the only part I don’t like. They’re everywhere.

Q. We’ll get rid of the flies. You’re a big fan of the Bellarine Peninsula?

MADELENE SAGSTROM: Yeah. If you can get rid of the flies for me, I’ll stick around longer.