TRANSCRIPT | Lucas Herbert, 101st NZ Open, Round 4

Q. Lucas, probably wasn’t the final result you wanted in the end but a second place finish at the New Zealand Open is still a great achievement.

Yeah it was good. It’s just a good start to the season. Obviously I had the win in Dubai and then to back it up with another top-five finish was really pleasing and realistically I didn’t have my best stuff this week. To finish second you’ve got to look at the positives and I sort of can’t slouch too much at that.

Q. Tell me about your game today.

It probably looked like I hit it great but I was really battling some stuff with my golf swing and obviously two bad swings at the wrong times and a double on 13 and a bogey on 18 and that’s kind of the tournament right there. Obviously the putter wasn’t hot either. It was just one of those days where I just needed more stuff to go for me and it just didn’t so you’ve got to take those with the good and if I put myself in that position again hopefully it works out next time.

Q. What do you take from this result?

I mean the fact that I really didn’t have my best stuff and I probably wasn’t really that close to it this week but I still finished at 19-under and ran second in a large event being the New Zealand Open so there’s a lot to take away from that. I can’t get too down and I’m sure there’ll be some good celebrations tonight.

Q. You were up against a quality opponent in the end what are your thoughts on going up against him?

Brad’s played great out there today. He shot 8-under and kind of deserves to win given how well he played. He made the birdies when he needed to and he played the tough holes better than I did. You don’t like losing to anyone so it is what it is. He’s played the better golf today and he’s won and he deserves to win.

Q. What’s next for you now?

I’ve got 11 weeks off I think. We’ll just play it by ear.

Q. Do you go home and get a bit of R&R.

I think so, I think I’ve earned it. I’ll just see all of my mates and celebrate this properly with them. Just put the clubs away for a bit and do the stuff that you don’t get a chance to do when you’re out on the road playing.