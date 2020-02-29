TRANSCRIPT | Lucas Herbert, 101st NZ Open, Round 3

Q. Lucas, terrific round today. 6-under, you’re in the lead going into the final round of the New Zealand Open. Tell us about your round today. I was pretty happy with it. I started off quite nicely and got that little three-birdie run through the middle and got myself in a nice position but then […]

Q. Lucas, terrific round today. 6-under, you’re in the lead going into the final round of the New Zealand Open. Tell us about your round today.

I was pretty happy with it. I started off quite nicely and got that little three-birdie run through the middle and got myself in a nice position but then straight after that I felt like I really battled my golf swing for a few holes and hit some errant ones. To fight back like I did and make some really good swings sort of 15, 16, 17 and even 18 there to hit it in the middle of the green, I was really proud of that because I think we’ve got a bit of work to do on the range to get ready for tomorrow.

Q. You won the Dubai Desert Classic from six shots back going into the final day and you won it I a playoff. Is it a very different experience leading going into the final day and I guess the pressure of playing from the front?

For sure. Dubai, teeing off in the final round, winning wasn’t in the forefront of your mind given how far back we were and it was pretty bunched that leaderboard too. Tomorrow is going to be a different story. I’m either leading or tied for the lead so it’s going to be quite a bit different but I don’t think I’ve ever been as ready as I am right now to go and do it. I’m looking forward to it.

Q. What has that done for your confidence? You win a big tournament like that you’re clearly playing incredibly well at the moment?

It gives you as much confidence as you like. You know that you’ve got the ability when you give yourself a sniff and get in the hunt on the back-nine; you’re a big chance to win. I think that win in Dubai is really going to help me out given I hadn’t done it before. That gives me that confidence that I can get it over the line and beat everyone. I’ll just try and channel that tomorrow. Some good positive thoughts from a month ago about that and whatever happens, happens.

Q. You’ve got a European Tour win under your belt, what would it mean to win on the PGA Tour of Australasia?

It’d be great, given that family and friends are all here this week too that would be awesome because, I mean, my dad hasn’t seen me win yet so that would be pretty cool. The New Zealand Open is a great event too. I’ve always loved coming down here to Queenstown, it’s just a phenomenal place, it’s probably one of my favourites in the world. The Fergburgers are unbelievable so shoutout to them, they’ve been fuelling me all week. To get a win on the Australian Tour and as much as it’s not in Australia it would be good to prove back home that I can play as well as overseas.

Q. Your career is going places fast. You’re in the sort of top-80 in the world. You win this I think I just heard that you could be close to a WGC kind of top-50, top-60 rank. Onwards and upwards?

Hopefully tomorrow we can put the foot down and capitalise and the sky is the limit from there.