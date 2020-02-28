TRANSCRIPT | Lucas Herbert, 101st NZ Open, Round 2

Q. Lucas Herbert, 11, birdies two bogeys through two rounds, sitting at minus nine, you spoke of your confidence coming in here and it appears that all facets of your game are on song. Yeah, I mean, I struggled last week in Mexico. The greens, I just really couldn’t figure them out. With the altitude […]

Yeah, I mean, I struggled last week in Mexico. The greens, I just really couldn’t figure them out. With the altitude it was quite tough to figure out how the ball was flying but we’re sort of back down at an altitude where it’s got a bit more control over it and on some greens that I’ve putted on before and feel a lot more confident picking the lines on. It’s kind of easy to get the confidence back with all of the parts of the game back to where they feel like they should be.

Q. You started playing golf pretty much when you could walk. You’re 24 now, is this the first time you’ve worn your dad’s clothes whilst playing a tournament?

It’s been a long time since I’ve worn them. It’s an interesting one. I think my suitcase is just flying in at the moment. It will be good to get back into some familiar clothes tomorrow. I had to wear some wet weather pants today because I think my pants are about that far too short so it’s been an interesting one.

Q. The name Lucas Herbert at the top of the leaderboard boasts an intimidating presence. How can you use that to your benefit on the weekend?

I’m not the only guy. Ben Eccles has won a Professional event as well so I don’t know that it’s going to be that much of an intimidation factor but, I mean hopefully I can just go out there and play some good golf and sort of let that speak for itself rather than kind of just using my name because I think they’re all great players out here. Especially the guys up near the lead, they’ve all won tournaments before so I don’t think the intimidation factor is going to be big enough with little old me there.

Q. How were the conditions out at The Hills today?

Compared to yesterday, it was so much different. There was pretty much no wind out there. The course is in great shape like you’d expect around here. I just couldn’t ask for better scoring conditions so it’s almost kind of frustrating to only shoot 4-under. It could have been any sort of score out there.

Q. After being in Mexico last week do you have any jet lag?

I’m actually pretty good. I flew the Monday night, Tuesday, Wednesday cross over. I got a sleep on the plane and I got like 11 hours sleep and woke up at 6am Queenstown time so it was perfectly matched up so by the time I got here I was straight on the time zone. It’s kind of good when you travel west it’s a bit easier versus when you travel east it feels like it takes two weeks to catch up.

Q. When in Queenstown what do you do when you’re away from the course?

There’s plenty to do here. Fergburger’s definitely the first one on the list. Then whether it’s going to the top of the mountain or going down the luge or the mini golf down the bottom there is always really good too. I always get a few friends to come over for this week because it’s just such an enjoyable week. Even just to sit on the balcony to look over the mountains, it’s pretty impressive this place.

Q. Back to Millbrook tomorrow, are you excited to get back to that course given the score you shot there yesterday?

For sure, I haven’t made a bogey there yet so I’d like to keep it that way. Millbrook is a good test of golf out there. It’s a good mix of some easy holes where it gives you some chances and then some tough tee shots too. It’d be good to see how the weekend goes out there.