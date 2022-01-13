Transcript - Louis Dobbelaar - Round 1 - Thursday 13th January, 2022 - PGA of Australia

Q. Louis, that’s a lovely start. LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Thank you. Q. Talk us through that. LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, it was fun. I think the round got kick started pretty quick after the hole out on the second hole. Q. How far was that? LOUIS DOBBELAAR: I think I was about 102 metres, 101. Q. Clubs, […]

Q. Louis, that’s a lovely start.

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Thank you.

Q. Talk us through that.

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, it was fun. I think the round got kick started pretty quick after the hole out on the second hole.

Q. How far was that?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: I think I was about 102 metres, 101.

Q. Clubs, wedge?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Sand wedge. Yeah, I wasn’t expecting it to land straight in, so that was pretty good to get the round kick started. Yeah, I had some good shots after that and got some momentum going.

Q. It’s not playing easy out there, did you see 7-under right there before you were heading out there this morning?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: I think when you’re in the right – on the right side of the pins, I think you’ve got a few more chances than short sided, so I just tried to keep myself on the right side of the hole and just trust my game after that.

Q. Late and early looks like a different side of the draw as well. It will be pretty hot tomorrow, so you’re getting out there earlier and getting it done, is that how you see it?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, I mean, got to get home and have a good rest and get some good food into me, but it wasn’t too windy this arvo. I know it can get pretty windy around here, so hopefully that’s a good thing.

Q. It’s a new year, but do you feel like you sort of kept rolling after last season?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, definitely, I think I found a few things last year that I guess have helped me transition into being a pro. Yeah, it’s all exciting stuff and I’m grateful to be where I am today.

Q. You’re still 20, right?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: 20, yeah.

Q. How did you find that in the States, too young to have a beer?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, exactly. It’s definitely different to home in that regard, but I had a few good mates around me, still made do.

Q. Are you looking forward to going back home this year, what’s your plans?

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, so I’m going back to Mexico in February. The Latin season kicks off then, but yeah, try and park up in America for a little bit and just travel back and forth from there.

Q. Do you feel like you’re ready to win a big Tournament like this in Australia? Obviously, looking at the past winners, there’s massive names there and you’re a bit of a hunter at the moment.

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, I mean, that’s a pretty cool feeling. My game definitely feels good, so just got to keep trusting myself and doing all the good things right.

Q. You sort of bring some of that amateur golf mindset in here where you’re not worried about the pay cheque, whereas probably some of the other golf pros who haven’t played in events for two years are thinking about the money and you’re just thinking about the golf tournament.

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, well I haven’t made any money yet, so it’s definitely something new to me. I think it’s probably a bit overwhelming at first when you haven’t really earnt much, so once I accepted that I think I can just keep on doing my stuff and just play golf after that.

Q. Plenty of support out there too, a few cheers for you.

LOUIS DOBBELAAR: Yeah, it was nice. It’s good to be at home for an event. After being away for so long, it’s good to hear some good Queenslanders around.

Q. Thanks Louis.