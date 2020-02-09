TRANSCRIPT | Linnea Strom, 2020 Vic Open, Round 4

Q. A solid round, double bogey on the third. How did you recover from that? LINNEA STROM: Well, yeah, I did not have the best start today, but after three holes my caddie looked at me and he said, “After the round today, I just want you to feel like you have gave it all.” […]

Q. A solid round, double bogey on the third. How did you recover from that?

LINNEA STROM: Well, yeah, I did not have the best start today, but after three holes my caddie looked at me and he said, “After the round today, I just want you to feel like you have gave it all.” So after that I just tried to recharge and just take one hole at a time. It’s so windy out there, I just tried to stay calm and just hit every shot as good as possible. I think I managed pretty well finishing 4 under on the back, the last 10 holes, so happy with that.

Q. Fantastic back nine. You were 4 over yesterday on the same course in gusty winds. How did you turn that around today?

LINNEA STROM: I know. I think what I bring with me from yesterday is just my game felt pretty good, I just was a little bit unlucky and I just didn’t get any putts to drop. And then also yesterday I knew how scores were, so today I just tried to focus and just play as good as I could and then see what’s going to happen at the end.

Q. Well, you finished just shy of the clubhouse leader. How do you sum up your tournament?

LINNEA STROM: Yeah, I kind of saw the scoreboard on 17 and I obviously wanted to finish with birdie on 18. Had a great drive, I only had a 9‑iron into the green, but mis‑hit it a little. But overall I’m very happy with this weak and I think I managed to play well and I’m happy how I handled myself during the weekend.