TRANSCRIPT | Laura Davies, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. How good was that?

LAURA DAVIES: It was nice, yeah, 67. Played alongside Madelene there, she had 65, so still couldn’t win the group, but I’m really pleased with six. And I didn’t know what was going to happen, I haven’t played a tournament since the Scottish Open in August, so it was nice for me to get out and get a really good round in.

Q. Do you ever think about, you know, how you used to grind away or whenever it comes to a bit of a gap in your schedule like that?

LAURA DAVIES: Yeah, I’ve never had that long off in my life. My mum wasn’t very well and I just stayed at home with her. Just kept entering tournaments and had to withdraw, withdraw because she wasn’t getting any better. It just worked out that I had six months off and now I turn up here not knowing what I’m doing. I’ve been on tour 35 years and I didn’t have a clue what to do. It was a bit weird, but a good result.

Q. And you love this tournament, I know that.

LAURA DAVIES: Oh, yeah, it’s one of my ‑‑ well, it might even be my favourite tournament. We play on two great courses and we get to play alongside the guys, which is always nice for us. The galleries come out and watch us, so you can’t really beat it. As long as the weather stays like this, which I don’t think it’s going to, the weekend’s going to be mean, but other than that it’s a good week.

Q. You had a first‑time caddie on your bag today, Rebecca Artis, former LPGA Tour player. How did she do?

LAURA DAVIES: You know what, it’s the best I’ve putted in 20 years. I don’t know how many putts I had, but it’s the fewest I’ve had, so it was really nice to have someone on the greens. She’s a really good green reader, she does that AimPoint, which bamboozles me. I haven’t got a clue what she’s up to, but she got the lines right. So if I keep striking it like that and she keeps reading it like that, we might have a chance making the cut and make the weekend and see what happens, which when I got here I wasn’t too sure about.

Q. And if you do that, you’re a revered, renowned winner, do you ever let that sort of sink back into your mind?

LAURA DAVIES: No. I mean, to come here and think of winning, no. For me, if I make the cut, certainly the first cut and the second cut would be a huge bonus after six months not playing tournament golf. No, the thoughts of winning haven’t entered my head. Sometimes when you don’t think about things, they happen. But no, I’m a long way from winning, I can assure you that.

Q. You’ve had wins, it hasn’t been on the LPGA Tour, but you’ve won the Senior Women’s Open and that sort of tournament. It’s still in there?

LAURA DAVIES: Absolutely. Don’t get me wrong, further down the line, you know, two, three months’ time if I play a solid schedule, which I’m going to do, I’m going to play a really big schedule this year, then who knows if I’m playing well. But at the moment I’m just trying to find my feet again, which, as I said, it’s weird after 35 years.

Q. Well played. I’m sure you made a lot of people happy out there today.

LAURA DAVIES: Well, thanks very much.