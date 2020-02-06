TRANSCRIPT | Justin Warren, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. Fantastic round to start, well done, mate. JUSTIN WARREN: Thank you, appreciate it. Q. And it’s come in sort of a slightly odd way. JUSTIN WARREN: Yeah, yeah. I mean, it was a weird day. Like I didn’t quite hit the ball amazing. I mean, I still hit some really great shots, but I […]

Q. Fantastic round to start, well done, mate.

JUSTIN WARREN: Thank you, appreciate it.

Q. And it’s come in sort of a slightly odd way.

JUSTIN WARREN: Yeah, yeah. I mean, it was a weird day. Like I didn’t quite hit the ball amazing. I mean, I still hit some really great shots, but I holed a lot of putts. The putter was really good out there today. Yes, I parred three of the par 5s and parred the second, only had 7‑iron in there. And then the fifth hole was only just short of the green for two and didn’t get up and down. I missed basically a tap‑in on 17 for birdie, about a three‑ or four‑footer. So I could quite easily have been a few better, but I made probably five or six 20‑ to 30‑footers out there, so I really can’t complain too much.

Q. You were telling me yesterday you’re feeling pretty good about your game. What’s got you in that positive frame of mind?

JUSTIN WARREN: I had a really good end to the year last year, like coming up just short at the New South Wales Open, but to be up there right until the last hole of the tournament just gave me so much confidence about myself and about my game.

So, you know, out here European Tour event, I don’t feel out of place walking amongst some of these guys out here. I’m hitting the ball well and the putter feels good, so I just kind of stuck to a game plan out there. As long as I do that, then I can’t really find myself in too much trouble.

Q. Have you allowed yourself to think sort of what might be at the end of this week or is it just wait?

JUSTIN WARREN: I mean, it’s always in the back of your mind whenever you come to one of these Aussie Tour events co‑sanctioned with Europe. You know, always from the start of the week you’re always thinking about the winner gets that European Tour card. It’s hard not to think about it, but when you’re out there and just playing, you’re kind of just doing your thing and not thinking too much about anything else, just really the task at hand. So I’m sure come Sunday if I’m somewhere near the top of the leaderboard, I’m sure it will pop back into my mind, but I’ll be doing my best to stay focused and do what I can.

Q. You’ve come up with some high‑profile amateurs and some high‑profile collegiate players. You’ve always sort of been playing second fiddle in the publicity stakes. Would you like to sort of make a change to that this week?

JUSTIN WARREN: Yeah, definitely. I would love to kind of walk around and have guys look at me and think, “Oh, there’s Justin Warren, he’s a gun.” So, you know, at the same time I don’t mind kind of flying under the radar a little bit and just kind of being, you know, a little nobody that just does his own thing. But at the same time, like I said, I would love to kind of be that guy that everyone’s kind of, you know, looks at and thinks, “Wow, he’s a really good player.” Obviously a good week here can do that. I’ve kind of stamped myself a little bit amongst the Aussie guys after my finish to the year last year, so I feel the guys know me, but I would certainly like to make a really big impact this week.