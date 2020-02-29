TRANSCRIPT | Joohyung Kim, 101st NZ Open, Round 3

I played really well today., I played well off the tee and my approach to the green but I did leave a lot of shots out there on the greens to be honest. You can’t have all day that it goes your way. I am still in the hunt. I have myself a really good […]

I played really well today., I played well off the tee and my approach to the green but I did leave a lot of shots out there on the greens to be honest. You can’t have all day that it goes your way. I am still in the hunt. I have myself a really good chance for tomorrow.

Tomorrow is going to be fun to be honest.

Playing with Lucas is going to be really enjoyable. Obviously he is a European Tour winner so it is going to be where ever it goes, whether I win or lose tomorrow I am going to enjoy myself and give it everything.