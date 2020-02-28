TRANSCRIPT | Joohyung Kim, 101st NZ Open, Round 2

I played really well. With the tough conditions it was not easy. We had a three-four club wind swirling. It was tough but I managed myself really well and hope I can keep it up at the weekend. I have been working really hard and it is nice the scores (lately) have matched the work. […]

I have been working really hard and it is nice the scores (lately) have matched the work. I am still not at the top and I am trying to learn every day from the guys who are way more experienced than me. I am very fortunate that the veterans have been very nice to me and tell me how to play golf, how to play best.

My ball-stroking has been good. On this course if you are not in play it is really hard to go around. I missed in the good spots to get up-and-down really well.

Tomorrow is only the third round to be honest. Yeah I am in the lead halfway through but there are so many big names just one or two strokes away and those guys, when it comes to the intense moments, they always deliver. I just have to bring my A-game, stick to the game plan and play the best I can.

I haver accomplished some goals early and I am very fortunate to do that but I am still trying to learn and I have a long way to go. I am very fortunate to play well this past year.

If I can do what I did for the past two days, then I will be fine. Putting the ball in play, not giving myself too much nerves that will be the key. I’ve been putting well. I haven’t missed a lot of putts. Today I had a couple of putts where the wind really affected my putting but I’ve hit good strokes.

I have played in winds like this but not swirling. It’s been a bit of a headache but I’ve been putting very well.