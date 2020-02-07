TRANSCRIPT | Jonathan Caldwell, 2020 Vic Open, Round 2

Q. Three starts this season, three cuts made. You must be pretty pleased with not just the start of the year, but this tournament as well? JONATHAN CALDWELL: Yeah, absolutely. I’ve been playing pretty solid all year, so nice to get another good week and two rounds under my belt. Q. Nice to travel all […]

Q. Three starts this season, three cuts made. You must be pretty pleased with not just the start of the year, but this tournament as well?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Yeah, absolutely. I’ve been playing pretty solid all year, so nice to get another good week and two rounds under my belt.

Q. Nice to travel all this way and put yourself into position going into the weekend.

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Yeah, it’s a long way to come for one week, but looks like it’s worth it. Nice weekend to make it definitely a worthwhile trip.

Q. When did you get down here?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: I got down on Tuesday morning. I went to L.A. for a few days, so I went that way, which has worked well for the jet lag.

Q. (Inaudible.)

JONATHAN CALDWELL: I played nine on each course and then Henry, my caddie, did a bit of walking. He tells me where to hit it and I just try and do what I’m told.

Q. What’s been working well for you this week?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Hitting it in the right places really, missing it in the right places. I hit a lot of greens in regulation. I made one bogey on my 17th today, my 35th hole, so that was a bit disappointing. So yeah, missing it in the right places, hitting a lot of greens in regulation.

Q. Stats said every green yesterday?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: I had 17 greens yesterday, yeah. I missed one by like three yards. So yeah, it’s been solid, yeah. Like I said, I’m missing it in the right places off the tee and when I do that, take my medicine, middle of the green. Pretty solid.

Q. Just four shots back going into the weekend. What’s the thought process there?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Oh, no different than the last two days, I just go and hit my targets and try and hit it there and take it from there really.

Q. It’s been a long time between drinks for you on this tour. I’m just wondering what it feels like to be back?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: It’s great to be back. Obviously so well looked after, better looked after now than 10 years ago. Yeah, obviously I’m delighted to get back and I’m delighted to be in a position to play pretty decent and obviously have a chance over the weekend, which was the goal at the start of the season.

Q. Were there any moments in the 10‑year gap where you thought ‑‑

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Oh, lots of moments, lots of moments. But this game, you never know what’s around the corner, you never know what you’re going to get with the next shot never mind 10 years down the line. It’s really about perseverance and hanging in there, and hopefully I’ve got another chance at it and I’ve got that and I hope to make the most of it.

Q. What are you doing better?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: I’m certainly playing a lot better. I come out 10 years ago, I was fresh out of college, from being looked after and pampered. Playing at a good amateur level, you’re well looked after. So to come out and I didn’t really know what to expect, I kind of jumped right into the deep end and I didn’t play very well and was young and probably immature. So 10 years down the line I’m a bit more mature and more organised.

Q. Is it more a mental ‑‑

JONATHAN CALDWELL: It’s mental, yeah. Well, my game’s better, to be honest. My game’s come on the last two or three years.

Q. (No microphone.)

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Well, I changed coaches and started working with different people, fitness and coach and stuff like that. I’ve got a good team around me now that I feel like we’re making good strides, so hopefully it continues.

Q. Have you ever gotten tired of the Rory questions?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: No. Anytime you’re mentioned in the same sentence as Rory McIlroy is great. Obviously Rory’s gone on to do great things. Everybody knew he would go on to do great things and it’s good to see him back where he belongs, I think World No. 1. So that’s great to see and obviously he’s playing some good stuff.

Q. He had some nice things to say about you.

JONATHAN CALDWELL: Yeah, when I got my card he was very kind. I hope to see him out here eventually when he plays and hopefully maybe get a chat.

Q. Hope to play with him?

JONATHAN CALDWELL: It would be nice, yeah, yeah, yeah, especially on the weekend, because he’s normally at the top.