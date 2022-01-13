Transcript - Jed Morgan - Round 1 - Thursday 13th January, 2022 - PGA of Australia

Q. Jed Morgan, you obviously know a thing or two about Royal Queensland? JED MORGAN: Yeah, I’ve been a member here for, it’s my fifth year as a member, so lucky enough to know it pretty well. Q. Talk us through your round today? I know that you hit it very close on 18, I […]

Q. Jed Morgan, you obviously know a thing or two about Royal Queensland?

JED MORGAN: Yeah, I’ve been a member here for, it’s my fifth year as a member, so lucky enough to know it pretty well.

Q. Talk us through your round today? I know that you hit it very close on 18, I saw that.

JED MORGAN: Yeah, hit it in that close on the last hole. I started pretty ordinary. I was very nervous. I had a lot of, obviously, support and I guess a bit of expectation on myself and I think a few people do as well, but I was pretty nervous trying to handle that first few holes, but then rolled one in on 5 and just said, just keep going for it, kind of thing, and it turned out pretty well. I’m pretty happy.

Q. Do you think tomorrow you’ll be fine?

JED MORGAN: No, I’ll probably be just as nervous. If you start a tournament well, you obviously want to keep it going well, it’s just part of it. I’m keen as mustard right now, so I’m just yeah, ready to keep going.

Q. It’s pretty cool to play a big event like this in your home town.

JED MORGAN: Yeah, yeah. I hadn’t even teed off on 17 and all the boys in the back were cheering already and they knew I was on the tee box. Honestly, I said to Marco, my caddy, you don’t get this very often, so I’m over the moon.

Q. Your form hasn’t been all that great?

JED MORGAN: It’s been all right. There was a couple of missed cuts in my last event, Geoff Ogilvy’s event. I come second there, so I can’t say it’s too bad, but I mean, we’ll just see how it keeps going.

Q. That familiarity will that be on the weekend, do you think, come Saturday?

JED MORGAN: Yeah, pretty important, just mainly knowing where the pins are and kind of exactly where the pins are. I think when you go to a golf course, that’s the thing, once you have that freedom of knowing, I guess exactly what the ball kind of does, you’re just lucky. I’m lucky to have it.

Q. That break freshened you up a bit after Geoff’s, you were saying then you were pretty worn out, obviously had a good spell.

JED MORGAN: Yeah, I had a couple of weeks off and fine tuned it after that basically, but yeah, just relaxed. I had Christmas with the family, New Year’s with the family and my girlfriend, so it was pretty relaxed. I just chased kids around pretty much for all of it, babysitting.

Q. Do you see an announcement like the PGA did yesterday about the three spots for Europe from the Order of Merit, do you see something like that, has that given a bit of a carrot?

JED MORGAN: Yeah, absolutely, that’s sick. Obviously next week’s purse has bumped up to 200 and they just promised 2 mil for this at the end of the year, so it’s sick. There’s nothing better than playing on home soil, whether it’s in a different state or not, but yeah, it’s awesome.

Q. Thanks Jed.