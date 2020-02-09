TRANSCRIPT | Hee Young Park, 2020 Vic Open, Round 4

HEE YOUNG PARK: So I thought I don’t have any ‑‑I was going to stop golf, but this is ‑‑ that meaning very inspired me and then very payback to my family and husband, and then I think this is pay back for everything. And I’m getting old compared to other Korean girls on the LPGA and […]

HEE YOUNG PARK: So I thought I don’t have any ‑‑I was going to stop golf, but this is ‑‑ that meaning very inspired me and then very payback to my family and husband, and then I think this is pay back for everything. And I’m getting old compared to other Korean girls on the LPGA and they keep grinding. Because I made it, I won the event, and I just giving back to inspire to other young golfers.

Q. So, this was fulfilling for you?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yes.

Q. How did you stay so calm during the playoff?

HEE YOUNG PARK: I had a really confidence with the wind, wind shot, and I’ve been keep repeating same drill and the same shot and same swing all week and forever didn’t change anything, so I had confidence in myself.

Q. Did you say you nearly quit?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yeah, I was going to stop golf.

Q. When?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Last year, end of last year.

Q. When you had to go to the Q Series?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yes. I wasn’t going to just to put off Q‑School because I thought this is enough, my golf career, but I tried the Q‑School, made the Q‑School, finished second. That kind of gave some other confidence. And then I just want to ‑‑ got the feeling with the rookie year feeling, you know? Back to refreshed instead of like overall. This is my almost 13th year on the tour, so kind of too used to it on the tour, but after Q‑School I have something new feeling, so I think that gave to me a lot of things.

Q. Can you see your finish line out in the future, one year, two years, five years?

HEE YOUNG PARK: I don’t know. Who knows? We’ll see.