TRANSCRIPT | Hee Young Park, 2020 Vic Open, Round 3

Q. So today, just a day of survival?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yeah.

Q. What was today like with this wind?

HEE YOUNG PARK: I cannot remember anything last six hours. What happened?

Q. What happened is you played pretty well.

HEE YOUNG PARK: I think so, right?

Q. What did you end up at?

HEE YOUNG PARK: I finished even today, so total 9 under.

Q. You’re just a couple strokes off the lead. Did you think that was possible out in the wind like this? Did you think a day like this could happen for you?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yeah, anything can possibly happen with this wind. I didn’t really try to make tough myself, just pars are really happy. I had a really good chance to make birdie, but I missed it, but I made so many good up‑and‑down, so I’m very happy with even today. Tomorrow supposed to be almost same conditions today, so same thing, like one shot at a time and then not try to make trouble, just the fairways and around the greens fine. I’m going to do some chip and putt practice this afternoon and then it should be good.

Q. We were talking to a couple players who said they were trying to hit the ball lower.

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yeah.

Q. Were you thinking that at all or just play your game?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Of course. I mean, distance is very important, but everything this is about feeling. So even same distance, but I can be like way lower or way more clubs and make an easier lower, but not going to much spin but lower trajectory makes a lot easier.

Q. Less mistakes out there?

HEE YOUNG PARK: Yes.