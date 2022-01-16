Transcript - Grace Kim - Round 4 - Sunday January 16th, 2022 - PGA of Australia

GRACE KIM Q. Grace Kim, 6-under for the Tournament, looks like you may fall just short – assuming that nothing happens to Su, what do you take out of the week? GRACE KIM: Honestly, it’s probably the most fun I’ve had for a while. Obviously, as a home game, to have that many people out […]

Q. Grace Kim, 6-under for the Tournament, looks like you may fall just short – assuming that nothing happens to Su, what do you take out of the week?

GRACE KIM: Honestly, it’s probably the most fun I’ve had for a while. Obviously, as a home game, to have that many people out there cheering on for you, regardless of your score, it’s just so nice to be able to see all that support. Honestly, you can’t even get mad because that party hole is so good. I just enjoyed myself, even though I had a couple of bogeys out there. You just end up smiling when you get to that hole, so I really enjoyed myself out there today.

Q. The moment at 13, you’re really going to end up so close to this, but at 13 you looked like you hit a good shot in there, the pin was tucked away, but it just ends up long and you walk away with a 6. Talk us through that?

GRACE KIM: Yeah, so I had about 86 metres, which was a pretty similar distance to what I had on the ninth hole, so I was quite confident with the shot, but I guess I just carried it a bit too far and just didn’t take into account that long was just no good, and then I think just not being able to be that used to that sort of grain and that chip shot, I think I had the right type of chip shot, it just didn’t land where I wanted it to, so yeah, I ended up with a 6 over there. It just happens I guess. You just slip here and there, just a couple of hiccups but in the end, it’s all good. Honestly, I won’t be complaining if I’m out here and I’ve finished wherever I finished.

Q. It’s that kind of golf course, isn’t it, where one little mistake – you wouldn’t be aware that Su actually went off the green on the same hole and putted it straight in for birdie.

GRACE KIM: Nice.

Q. So that’s kind of going to be the difference it looks like, in the end.

GRACE KIM: Yeah.

Q. You’re close with Su, you know her very well, so if she does go ahead and win, I’m sure you’ll be pleased for her, even though you wanted to win yourself.

GRACE KIM: Yeah, I mean, you know, you come to these tournaments, especially these big ones, wanting to win, so I definitely had that bit of passion in there, but in the end she did play solid all throughout the week and hopefully finishes pretty good as well. So, all credits to her.

Q. And the rest of the season at home before you go to the States?

GRACE KIM: Yes, I’ll stay hopefully in Australia up until April and then I’ll hopefully be back in the US playing some Symetra events and getting my card that way onto the LPGA Tour [inaudible]

Q. A few months as a pro now, do you think you’re getting better already, do you think you’re improving?

GRACE KIM: I’m really enjoying myself out here. I think the crowd’s definitely making it quite easier for me. Yeah, I don’t think I could have asked for a much better beginning for my professional career.

Q. Congratulations Gracie.GRACE KIM: Thank you.