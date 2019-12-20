TRANSCRIPT | Cameron Smith, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. Great round today. You really dragged yourself back into the tournament, didn’t you?

CAMERON SMITH: Yeah, I kind of knew what I had to do today to get back into it. I saw Scotty and those guys up there posted a score early and just we want out there and didn’t really play aggressive or anything, just kind of did my stuff. Yeah, walked away with seven birdies.

Q. What did you do between the rounds? Did you do anything special, anything in particular to get yourself up for it?

CAMERON SMITH: I had a sleep yesterday afternoon, that was probably the best thing I could have done; had a sleep and then went for a swim down the beach. Yeah, just refreshed the mind a little bit and didn’t do any practice or anything like that. I kind of thought it would be a good idea to kind of get away and kind of forget about it.

Q. The coach said yesterday that you might want to go to the range, might convince you to go over there for a bit. Was there a discussion at all or did you just say, “I’ll see you tomorrow”?

CAMERON SMITH: Yeah, there wasn’t really a discussion. I just said, “I’m too tired to do anything, Col. We’ll sort it tomorrow on the range.”

Q. Did you feel any pressure coming in here to get scores? Do you feel pressure?

CAMERON SMITH: Not really, though. I didn’t really want to expect too much out of myself. I just wanted to go out there with the same game plan as yesterday and just try and execute a little bit better, and I did that well.

Q. Obviously you’re tired physically, Cam, but just mentally, was it just as important to get yourself back into the right head space? Scotty said he had to remind himself a few times in the round just to focus on what he was doing.

CAMERON SMITH: Yeah, I mean, hindsight’s a wonderful thing, I wish I would have done that as well. It was tough yesterday. It’s just so draining last week and just so much more attention and stuff like that. Yeah, I mean, yeah, I mean, what can you say about yesterday? It’s amazing what a day can do in the game of golf, I suppose.

Q. How did you feel differently physically today? During the round, did it feel much different how you felt within yourself?

CAMERON SMITH: I probably didn’t feel much different physically, but definitely mentally. I felt like yesterday I was just drained, I was just, you know, couldn’t get into my visualization or wasn’t having a good conversation with my caddie and really dialing in some numbers. I was just kind of out there going through the motion and that’s just kind of how it panned out.

Q. (Simultaneous speakers) thought this is going good, this could go real low?

CAMERON SMITH: Yeah, I suppose through the turn there I knew I was playing some good golf and there was obviously some gettable holes there, you know, a couple par 5s on the back nine. Yeah, I just thought if I birdie those couple and I would have been quite happy with a couple under on the back mine. Yeah, just managed to get one more.

Q. The dream’s alive now, mate, you’re back in the tournament. Do you now just sleep and not practice all the way through? Trip to the beach?

CAMERON SMITH: I’m actually going to the cricket tonight, so I’m going to watch hopefully a good game of cricket. Hopefully the Heat wins. Yeah, probably a couple adult beverages and come back, have a good sleep and be ready to go tomorrow.

Q. The up‑and‑down at 11, was that important to kind of just ‑‑ left there at 11?

CAMERON SMITH: Yeah, that was big, kind of kept me going a little bit. Then, you know, didn’t really hit a good drive off the next either and managed to birdie there as well. Yeah, I mean, rounds like that you have to have momentum, it’s what keeps you going. Those five, six foot putts that go in, they mean a lot more than probably one shot.