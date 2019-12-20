TRANSCRIPT | Cameron Champ, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

CAMERON CHAMP: I felt pretty good. I played pretty well, I just burned a lot of edges. You know, that’s how it goes sometimes. I’ll just keep firing away. Swing feels a little bit better. Energy‑wise I feel a little bit better, so I’m just looking forward to the next two days.

Q. Are you still adjusting to the jet lag?

CAMERON CHAMP: I think I’m good now. Each day has been getting better and today I feel more energised and it kind of showed. Obviously the putter didn’t really come alive, but if I keep hitting it like I am, putts will fall.

Q. What do you have to do to sort of ‑‑ all the guys told us how tricky it is to make putts from any kind of range around this golf course. How are you finding I guess those 10‑, 15‑footers that you might pour in at other courses? Do you find it tricky to get the read right around here?

CAMERON CHAMP: Yeah, I mean, that’s all it ever is. It’s just, I’m just hitting good putts, I rimmed like three or four putts. If I hit it a tad bit softer, it goes in. If I hit it a little bit harder, it goes in. So it’s just like I said, it’s one of those days. My reads felt pretty good. I maybe over‑read a few, but besides that, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing