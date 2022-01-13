Transcript - Brad Kennedy - Round 1 - Thursday 13th January, 2022 - PGA of Australia

Q. Brad Kennedy, that’s quite a nice tidy start. BRAD KENNEDY: Yeah, there was some really good bit of ugly. They’re the types of days where you’ve just got to grit the teeth and try and get back to the basics and yeah, just continually try and hit fairways and greens. I just struggled trying […]

Q. Brad Kennedy, that’s quite a nice tidy start.

BRAD KENNEDY: Yeah, there was some really good bit of ugly. They’re the types of days where you’ve just got to grit the teeth and try and get back to the basics and yeah, just continually try and hit fairways and greens. I just struggled trying to map out this golf course and manage to keep out of the fairway bunkers until the second shot on the 9th, but yeah, the way I played, I played, I probably didn’t feel like I shot 4-under, but managed to make a few birdies. I’ve got to go to work on the range and try and work some things out.

Q. Do you think it’s going to be a struggle this week for everyone? Is there a real low score there waiting for someone?

BRAD KENNEDY: I think there’s a low one out there, you’ve just got to do everything right. Depending on the pin positions and the breeze, I think it’s a perfect breeze, a sou-easter today and there are opportunities, but you’ve just got to be careful. There’s quite a few mid to long iron par 4s that are playing downwind today, but if the breeze switches it’s going to be different but. I’m surprised that the scoring’s probably not a bit lower this morning. Definitely scores were out there. The par 5s were gettable. But yeah, again, you’ve just got to try and – I think the key to playing this course is really to manage your iron play and be able to shape into the flags, which I wasn’t quite able to do today.

But definitely happy with 4-under, but I’ve got a lot of work to do.

Q. Talk us through the eagle on 12, did you hole out there?

BRAD KENNEDY: Yeah, it was just the perfect club for me, just the perfect driver and just nailed it straight at the flag and hit it to about 8 feet and managed to make it. I hit it in the exact same spot yesterday in the Pro-Am, so it’s one of those risk/reward holes and I think the type of course that this is, you’ve got to try and take on those holes as much as you can, because there’s a lot of difficult holes coming.

Q. As a veteran Aussie Tour pro, what’s it like to have a big tournament back and actual galleries and just being back in big time golf?

BRAD KENNEDY: Yeah, it’s nice. It’s nice to even be at home, just a 50 minute drive from home. I’ve got friends and family out today, so yeah, it’s nice to be able to just come out and it’s great to see the crowds, especially in Queensland, they’re starving for sport, starving for things to come and watch, so hopefully on the weekend we can have good Queensland weather and really try and put on a show for everybody.

Q. Are you still trying to sort of hone the game after that extended break you had at the end of last year or is it coming back?

BRAD KENNEDY: No, still working on it, yeah. There’s just a few – been training hard off the course and just not quite – most of the time when I’m playing really well, the tempo is there, but it’s just a bit out at the moment. So, things are a bit out of sync. The short game’s there, putting’s there, driving it quite well, so just the iron play, having the ability to hit your yardage is what I’m struggling with at the moment and also shaping it the way I want to. So when I’m playing well, that’s where I feel like I’m at my best and I’m just not quite on it yet.

Q. Does that make you particularly happy the golf course like this to have 67 if you’re approach is not as good as you might want?

BRAD KENNEDY: Yeah, I guess for me, the score is sort of irrelevant to how I’m playing and what I want to try and get out of my game. The score is just the outcome, but for me it’s all about really getting in that process mindset. I was able to do it a lot today, even when I made a couple of mistakes, I was able to get back in it, which saved me a couple of times, but the field this week, you’re not going to be able to have too many chances for that, so I’ve got to knuckle down, get my body to be able to get back in sync and there’d be nothing better to try and win an event back home in Brisbane. But yeah, I’ve got a lot of work to do.

Q. What was the club on the 12th?

BRAD KENNEDY: Driver.

Q. Thanks Brad.BRAD KENNEDY: Cheers, thank you.