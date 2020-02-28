TRANSCRIPT | Ben Eccles, 101st NZ Open, Round 2

I earned my Asian Tour card last week and we thought we’d travel anyway, but we got the call on Wednesday morning saying I was in. I think a few of the Indian players struggled to get visas, which is sort of how I got my start. Yesterday I played awesome, in those conditions as […]

I earned my Asian Tour card last week and we thought we’d travel anyway, but we got the call on Wednesday morning saying I was in. I think a few of the Indian players struggled to get visas, which is sort of how I got my start.

Yesterday I played awesome, in those conditions as well it just all came together. This morning I got off to a fast start – eagle, birdie, birdie. It awesome, it’s an amazing feeling and hopefully I can keep going.

I just wanted to keep enjoying it, that’s been the main thing for me this week. The last couple of years I haven’t enjoyed it a hell of a lot out in Europe, a bit of a mindset shift in the last few months has been where I think this golf has come from.

The game still feels pretty strong, particularly the last couple of months. Mentally I’m enjoying it more, I want to be out there playing.

The rough is up this year, which is going to make it interesting over the weekend. You’ve really got to take advantage of the par 5s, that’s something that I’ve done the last couple of days – a couple of eagles and a couple of birdies. They are both pretty tough courses if you get offline so I’ve managed to keep it in play and I’ve managed to do well.

We’ve got two weeks booked here so we were coming anyway. I think I was fourth reserve on the Australian Tour side as well. We were going to have a two week holiday regardless of what happened so it’s just a bonus to be playing.

Just the way I held it together throughout the round, there were a couple of dicey spots coming in on the back nine. I had a 35 footer for par on 17, so that sort of capped it off.