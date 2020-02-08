TRANSCRIPT | Anthony Quayle, 2020 Vic Open, Round 3

Q. (In progress) whether you could be, you know, reasonably close by the end of the day depending what the leader does. If someone said to you at the start of the day you would have 5 under, you would probably take that. ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, it was my goal today to get to double digits […]

Q. (In progress) whether you could be, you know, reasonably close by the end of the day depending what the leader does. If someone said to you at the start of the day you would have 5 under, you would probably take that.

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, it was my goal today to get to double digits for the tournament. I knew it was going to be pretty challenging because it’s pretty blowy out there, and really it’s been like this since the fourth or fifth hole today. If you play nicely, a good score is out there, but I was also playing from behind rather than playing for the lead so that makes a big difference in conditions like this. I think I won’t be too far away at the end of the day.

Q. That’s what I was thinking. Talk me through your round. I only saw you play the last few holes, but one of the spectators said that you were (inaudible).

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, I had about a hundred in. I hit wedge in.

Q. You eagled that?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah.

Q. From how far?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: The putt was about probably six feet.

Q. So you had downwind there?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, down, out of the left.

Q. And any other birdies, any other big bombs or anything like that?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Any birdie out there today in this weather is pretty good. I had a few birdies as well as an eagle. It’s hard to really pick. I would say I hit a lot of really good shots today that probably went unrewarded, but that’s really the nature of the beast when you’re playing in this wind.

Q. And the last few holes, I was talking to (inaudible), the next three are going to be challenging, like No. 7, 100 meters?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: I know. Unfortunately, it was right in between clubs of a pitching wedge and a 9‑iron for me. The wind’s in and out of the left to a front left pin. I want to be able to shape something right to left. If I do that with a pitching wedge, it’s probably not going to reach. So I went with a 9‑iron, tried to hit the same shot.

Q. Stayed out to the right?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: The place you can’t miss it is in those bunkers or left. Anywhere short right is fine.

Q. No. 8, what club were you hitting up there because ‑‑

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Hit 3‑iron into it. That was a brute, that hole. Obviously didn’t hit a great tee shot. I wanted that to be a little bit further right, but even with a good tee shot I still had 5‑iron in today.

Q. Where is your game at overall?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Overall, it’s pretty good. It’s been good for a while now. The back end of last year I had a good stretch there playing at the PGA, played really nicely the last four weeks. You know, Thursday was a little bit rusty, just got back from the honeymoon about two weeks ago, so there was a little bit of rust there.

Q. Where did you go on the honeymoon?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: We went to Europe. So a couple of sloppy mistakes and a little bit of course management mistakes, but I was happy to rally yesterday and make the cut and sort of continue on today.

Q. And are you happy with playing in Japan?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: (Inaudible).

Q. If you win here, you would have a decision to make?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: I’m enjoying playing in Japan at the moment, but I don’t see that as where I want to finish my career, I’m looking at that more as a steppingstone. Not to say it’s not a tour where you can have a good career, it’s just I’ve always dreamed of playing in the U.S. Europe’s another pathway to get there. If I was to win this week, where I am in my life I would definitely go play in Europe. Yeah, I think at the end of the day we’ll see where we are at the end of the day, but the goal is just to go out there and see if I can play nicely and do what I’ve been doing the last couple days.

Q. How do you like playing in the wind, in particular on this course?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, I like playing in the wind. All my good performances as a pro have been in the wind, so Fiji a couple years ago, similar conditions to this, shot the course record in (inaudible.)

Q. Do you generally hit pretty low?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: My flight’s probably mid to high but I like flighting it down, I enjoy shaping my shots. I really like shaping my irons and controlling the trajectory a little bit.