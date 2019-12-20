TRANSCRIPT | Anthony Quayle, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. Just talk us through that, a bit of momentum early and carried it through. Give us just the highlights.

ANTHONY QUAYLE: It was a little rough early, to be honest. I was 1 over through the first couple and then bounced back with a nice birdie on 12, which was my third. Then I actually hit it in the water off the tee on 13. I dropped it 100 meters off the tee and still made par. Then after that it kind of got the round going a little bit.

Q. Is that what you find around here, that once you pick up a couple and you get the reads and the speed right, that you can pour a few in?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: I think so. The greens can be a little tricky to read out here. I’ve played out here a bunch so I have a pretty good feeling on them and it just comes back to confidence, once you start seeing a few going in, you just sit back and let it happen a little bit more. But when you’re missing a few putts, it’s very easy to keep missing them or just get a little bit needy with the putter. Yeah, once they started going in, it was pretty easy.

Q. Tell us how your head space is going into the weekend and compared to six months ago when I guess things were tough through Japan there?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, I don’t want to say I’m a different person because I think I’ve just developed. I don’t want to ever shy away from how I struggled earlier this year. I think that is part of why I am who I am.

I just think going through that has made me a lot tougher at the moment mentally, and any opportunity like this, you just enjoy it and have a little bit of fun. Obviously getting married on Sunday, it’s kind of just ‑‑ to be honest, this week is a little bit of a holiday for me. I plan to keep it that way, just keep having a little bit of fun with it.

Q. I think that’s how Cam treats it and it works pretty well for him.

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah.

Q. Maybe that’s the secret to playing well around Royal Pines?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, it might be. If I could get any tips off him, that would be great.

Q. How did you bring yourself out of that difficult period? How did you sort of turn it around lately?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: It wasn’t any one thing, it was a bunch of different things. A big part of it was just trying to enjoy what I was doing again and it took a couple weeks for that work, to come to fruition. So I feel like I was doing quite a good job, and just when you’re in that rut, it continues to go that way a little bit.

Then eventually it just clicked, I guess. I had the right people around me. I had a good caddie on the bag, kept chatting to my coach. And then obviously the lead‑up to the wedding the last month or so, just getting a bit excited helped as well.

Q. What are you guys doing sort of as your pseudo‑honeymoon like away from the golf course? Out to dinner and things like that?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: A little bit this week, yeah. To be honest, we’re both pretty tired. We said this morning, can we just sit back and have some room service tonight, so I think that might be the plan. Yeah, just relax the next few days.

Q. The wedding ring, do you wear it under your glove or not?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, I think a good finish this week I might have to keep it on there every time I play.

Q. Does it feel different?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: To be honest, I thought it would, but I went to the range and hit a few on Tuesday and I forgot I had it on after three or four shots, so it’s been fine.

Q. What did you do on the 15th, mate, to set up the eagle?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: I hit driver and then I hit a strong 6‑iron into 35 feet pin high right and holed the putt.

Q. Was that the best of your holes would you have said like individually getting ‑‑

ANTHONY QUAYLE: No, the biggest hole today was easily the 13th. I hit it in the water off the tee and I was about 100 ‑‑ I dropped it maybe 100, maybe 150 meters off the tee and hit 2‑iron from 245 into about 25 feet and holed that for par.

Q. 25 feet, wow. Where’s the drop on 13?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, so there’s two little islands that come out, so on the second island is 150 meters off the tee, yeah. If it’s gone over there with a little bit of a slice, it hasn’t carried the water.

Q. Scotty knocked it in the water on day one. He had a problem.

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, it’s a tough hole.

Q. It is a tough hole. A couple players have said just their experience playing around here a lot is quite helpful. Do you feel that yourself?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: I think so.

Q. It gives you a little bit of something extra?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: We play out here a little bit whenever we can, and also we practice on greens that are similar and courses that are similar. Yeah, I think it does have an advantage. People coming from ‑‑ even, to be honest, coming from Japan to here, it’s a completely different style of golf, but it’s what I’ve grown up on so I feel pretty comfortable.

But a lot of the guys who might come from further south and play on different grasses and not so much the resort‑style course, it definitely takes a little time to get used to.

Q. Is there any competition amongst the Sanctuary Cove mafia this week? There’s about six or seven of you out here.

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Yeah, I think there’s always a pretty friendly camaraderie. We all practice together and have little chipping comps or putting comps or play a couple matches out at Sanctuary Cove. So we’re always keeping an eye on what we’re doing, but we all want each other to do well as well. Generally, if everybody’s playing pretty well, it eggs the other person on to keep trying to do well, too.

Q. Who’s out there? You’ve got Brad Kennedy?

ANTHONY QUAYLE: Brad Kennedy, Corey Crawford, Kade McBride, Dylan Perry, Sam Price. I’ll get in trouble if I forget anyone now. Yeah, a fair few.

Q. I’ll get a list of them.

ANTHONY QUAYLE: We’ve got a bunch out there, but Brad and Dylan both play up in Japan, so it’s good to have them back there as well.