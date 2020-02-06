TRANSCRIPT | Alejandro Canizares, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. And one bogey? ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah, I played really nicely. Obviously the Creek is a little more accessible than the Beach. Most of the par 5s are reachable and I took advantage of that and I putted really well. I didn’t make many mistakes, hit the ball nicely with my irons, so really pretty […]

Q. And one bogey?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah, I played really nicely. Obviously the Creek is a little more accessible than the Beach. Most of the par 5s are reachable and I took advantage of that and I putted really well. I didn’t make many mistakes, hit the ball nicely with my irons, so really pretty nice.

Q. Did you see that coming? Has your form been good?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Well, I didn’t have many expectations because it’s a long way from home, so you don’t know how you’re going to feel, but I was hitting the ball well. I’m working on the right things, I think. I’m a good putter, so sometimes I see the hole really big and that’s what happened today.

Q. You came all this way for the one event?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah, this week, yes. It’s with my category on the European Tour, you’ve got to take advantage of the events you want to play. And I really like the golf courses here in Australia. Most of the golf courses are beautiful. The only problem is the jet lag, so I’m trying to beat that.

Q. Your father’s a very famous Spanish golfer.

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yes.

Q. Can you talk a little bit about his influence on your career?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah. Obviously I don’t know, if he wouldn’t have been who he was, if I would have been here, so I’ve got to be really thankful for having a dad that has played four Ryder Cups and has played such a high level of golf. Grew up watching him, motivated, wanting to do the same thing and here I am, so really thankful for all that.

Q. Talk us through your round a little bit. Did you make any long putts?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: The longest putt I made was on eight, my 17th hole; that was probably 25 feet. The rest was within 15 feet. Hit the par 5s in two, most of them, and the ones that I didn’t, made up and down. Three‑putted actually one of them, I don’t know if it’s two or three, three‑putted that one. The par 5, yeah. Made a good putt on the next, so just played really nicely, didn’t make many mistakes, knew where I was going, putted nicely.

Q. When did you actually get in?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: I landed Sunday morning.

Q. You’re waking up in the middle of the night, that kind of thing?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah. Fall asleep around 8:00, waking up at 1:00 or 2:00 and falling back asleep at 4:00 or 5:00. It will be better today hopefully.

Q. Have you played much in Australia before?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah, I’ve played in Melbourne. My first time was Melbourne, Kingston Heath, in 2009. Then I played Perth three times, Lake Karrinyup. Before Christmas I came here to Brisbane and played Gold Coast. Just lovely golf courses, I love it.

Q. What was your understanding of this golf course before you arrived?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: I’ve never been. When I got here, I had no clue what it looked like. I saw that it was kind of like linksy, obviously the name. It’s just a beautiful design with a couple great golf courses.

Q. Are you surprised at all? Looking at your world ranking, your status, you’ve won twice in Europe, but not recently.

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Yeah, just surprised I played so crap the last three years. No, yeah, it’s been complicated. I got injured three years ago and it took a while, then some other things, and I became a dad a year ago. Life changes, but I’m getting back to it, I’m starting to work harder. Still motivated, I still want to play. I’ve been on tour for 13, 14 years and I still really want to do it. Still got half of my career ahead of me I think.

Q. Son or daughter?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Daughter.

Q. At home? Still at home?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: Still at home. She’s 11 months old. Beautiful. What can I say?

Q. What time do you tee off tomorrow?

ALEJANDRO CANIZARES: 8:20.