TRANSCRIPT | Adam Scott, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. Five under, only one blemish, you must be pretty pleased with where you sit after 36 now.

ADAM SCOTT: It was a good solid round today, which I needed to kind of stay on the pace. Generally played really good today, so I’m pretty happy shooting 67. You should be most times you shoot 67.

Q. Pacing of the round, did you feel like you were kind of under control? And, like you say, stress free yesterday, did you feel ‑‑

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, it was pretty solid. I pulled a 7‑iron somewhere that I didn’t like very much and made a bogey, but other than that I think I pretty much hit 16 greens today, so it was fairly stress free. I played fairly defensive into the greens because I thought the pins were actually a little more tucked today and to get it really close you must risk hitting it down some of the big runoffs off these greens. So I didn’t really want to do that too much and I played safe. I rolled a lot of nice putts. A lot went by the edge, but I made a couple as well.

Q. Is this a different wind than you’re used to?

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah. Normally we’ve got the southeast pumping and we got a fairly gentle kind of northeast going on, something like that anyway. But it just seemed to me more than anything, I mean, it was a very calm morning. It was a good morning for scoring, but the pins, you had to really dial it in to get it close. It was kind of a nice, patient round. Good solid stuff and eventually I sort of wore the course down.

Q. On 15 you seem to lap it every time you play there. What is it about that hole? I mean, today was a really good 40‑footer probably?

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, it’s a good opportunity, like nine, you know. If you get a good drive away, it’s on for getting it in two in this wind, where the other two par 5s are really playing tough because they’re more into the wind. So, you know, it was a good way to kickstart the round today. It was a good way to save the round yesterday. Just shows you there are opportunities late in the round here that you might never be out of it.

Q. What did you hit on that one today on 15?

ADAM SCOTT: It was a 4‑iron. The fairway was very, very wet early this morning. I don’t know if they accidentally left the sprinklers on on that one to lengthen it out or what happened.

Q. Trying to keep it back to 330 meters?

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, I think it went 310, but it was a really good ‑‑ actually one of my best shots of the day was probably that 4‑iron in there. Luckily, Min Woo was right on my line and he showed me, he had a good run at eagle and I managed to roll it in.

Q. What about coming home there with the three birdies, almost another eagle? Did you kind of have that in your mind that you really needed to cash in?

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, after the bogey on four, just felt, you know, I need to get moving a little bit here. Two under’s not going to put me up there far enough. Nice shot into six and a good putt on 7. Unfortunately, I hit a poor tee shot on eight and lucky break on nine, good shot in and a solid putt. I mean, that pin on nine is a beauty today.

Q. Did you get to watch any cricket much? Was it yourself that asked for the scheduling of the Big Bash game down here just so you could? Are you going to go watch it?

ADAM SCOTT: I haven’t made any plans. I know a lot of my mates are, so we’ll see if I can get a ticket last minute.

Q. So you missed out on one PGA, didn’t you, with that cricket injury?

ADAM SCOTT: I don’t know. I dislocated my knee one year down the beach. Was that why I missed it?

Q. It must have been.

ADAM SCOTT: I think so.

Q. Once you hit Sunday, I’m gathering complete holiday. What are you planning holiday‑wise?

ADAM SCOTT: I’ll just stick around home here. I’ll spend Christmas with my folks here on the coast and then we’ll go up to the other coast after that. I’ll be here until kind of late January. I think I’ve got three full weeks off before a trainer or a coach or anyone shows up, so I’ll enjoy that.

Q. Now that you’re in contention heading into the weekend, you talked about how you want to break that drought, can you feel that hunger sort of increase?

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, it will be good for me to focus up for two more days. I thought I was good out there today and I need more of the same the next two days. The focus has been good. I feel like definitely I’ve got two more days in me.

Q. You mentioned you’ve got the family here this week. The prospects of the kids running onto the 18th green, something you probably haven’t had in your career yet, is that any extra motivation?

ADAM SCOTT: Not really, because I don’t think my wife will let them run out there.

Q. You wouldn’t call them on?

ADAM SCOTT: No, not really.