TRANSCRIPT | Adam Scott, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 1

Q. You had some errors there but you recovered well. How do you wrap up your day?

ADAM SCOTT: I played good today. Unfortunately, I really mis‑hit that driver at 13 and it cost me two. Other than that, it was pretty stress free. I was very happy with it. It wasn’t that easy out there. I seemed to get a lot of in‑between numbers and you have to kind of ‑‑ when it’s windy here, you kind of have to be a little bit careful because you don’t want to be chipping short‑side around here, the grain is just too much to deal with. So I was pretty stress free. I wish I could have that swing on 13 over again, but all in all I feel good about my round.

Q. Putting give you confidence? You holed a couple of long ones.

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, I’m putting good. I mean, look, it’s not easy. The course is in good shape, but there’s so much grain around these greens that once you’re out past 30 feet, even inside 30 feet, it’s very hard controlling speed, putting through different grain patches. It’s just the way it is. So you’re going to have to be patient and just try and hit as good a putt as you can and I hit a few good ones and made a few.

Q. That stretch where you make (inaudible) I think you made eagle ‑‑

ADAM SCOTT: Yeah, I needed to have a good finish. It was a day today where not playing well, you could be over par quite easily and leave yourself a lot of work to do to get into the tournament. A round like I ended up at 2 under leaves me in a great spot with hopefully light winds tomorrow morning to come out.

ADAM SCOTT: It’s a good spot. I mean, I kind of have to be careful. Like I said, it’s very different than Royal Melbourne or the Australian Golf Club. It’s just not fun missing the greens by a little bit and dealing with grain on chips and putts, so you really have to be a little bit careful. There’s no reason to go attacking this afternoon when the wind’s up and making silly errors, and I didn’t really make too many, I just made a bad swing.

Q. Cam Smith said he felt a little bit fatigued today. Were you worried about that or did you do anything different to make sure you were nice and fresh?

ADAM SCOTT: Just been doing not a lot the last few days. Yeah, look, I think it’s always hard coming off the back of something very emotionally charged like last week. Even though we didn’t win, there was a lot going into it for four days. There were times out there I just reminded myself to really focus in and play hard because it was a little bit tricky out there. Some soft golf would not have been good this afternoon. So I’m in a good spot to kind of take advantage of some good golf in the morning.

Q. You mentioned yesterday the need to win tournaments, win trophies. How do you balance your patience around here?

ADAM SCOTT: Well, you just have to ‑‑ it’s just managing your game. You know, you have to play at a high standard to win tournaments. This week here, you know, it’s going to be somewhere between 10 and 20 under depending on the wind again. So you just set your plan and you just chip away at it. You can’t afford too many errors, you know. So hopefully tomorrow I can have a pretty clean card and work my way up to kind of that pace that’s going to be needed to be in the hunt on the Sunday.

Q. Talking about Min Woo, obviously he dropped a couple early, but four back. What were your impressions about how he handled that?

ADAM SCOTT: Well, that’s what I liked most about. I mean, he’s got a pretty swing and hits it one way, but it was good to see him kind of compose himself. He hung in there for a few holes after his poor start and then he composed himself and got on a bit of a roll there nicely. That’s good qualities to see out there because, like I said, it was easy for it to really get away from you today if you just were a little bit off.