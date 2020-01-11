Townsend wins in another tense Blitz playoff

Aaron Townsend has won the 2020 Blitz Golf Pro-Am at Hope Island tournament following a three-hole playoff.

The New South Wales golfer defeated a field of 31 male and 8 female professional golfers in a mixed-gender knockout tournament considered to be golf’s equivalent to T20 cricket.

Townsend, 38, was pushed to the wire in three playoff holes before sinking the tournament-winning putt, taking his tournament winnings over $12,000.

“I feel really fortunate to be standing here with the trophy,” the Newcastle resident said.

“I had more shots today than any other player in the final having it through each round via the shootout.

“I really like the format of Blitz Golf, it puts you under pressure all day which puts us in great stead for the GPA Australasia Tour events next month.

“This (win) puts me in a great position leading the Blitz money list heading into Glenelg.”

Townsend outplayed the legendary Peter Senior on his home course to take home the trophy and a tournament prize purse worth over $11,000.

Townsend’s prize was the largest of the tournament, pushing him ahead of Zach Murray and Brett Rankin on the money board podium heading into the Blitz Golf final in South Australia tomorrow.