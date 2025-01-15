Tour Tip: How Green found the right putter fit - PGA of Australia

With three wins on the LPGA Tour, Hannah obviously had a fantastic year in 2024. But when we looked at her play from the year prior, it was only a couple of putts a week that was the difference between a win and a top 10, explains coach Ritchie Smith.

What we saw with Hannah’s putting stroke in the pre-season was that the swing path was very square, but there was a lot of rotation at the face.

We wanted to discourage that rotation so that it matched up with the path better.

To address that, we changed the putter to a centre shaft.

It was the better choice of the equipment that helped to create a better pattern of movement.

Many club golfers use equipment that they like the look of, rather than what works best.

By spending as little as 10 minutes with a PGA Professional, you can work out what equipment you need by analysing the data.

The result won’t be instant, but with enough reps you will see a change in performance.

Which ultimately means more putts going in.

Based at Royal Fremantle Golf Club, Ritchie Smith was named the 2024 PGA National Coach of the Year – High Performance, the third time he has won that award. Ritchie’s athletes include Hannah Green, Minjee Lee, Min Woo Lee, Elvis Smylie and Hayden Hopewell.