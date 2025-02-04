Tour Tip: Building a winning mindset - PGA of Australia

Kelsey Bennett won three times in 2024 and secured a Ladies European Tour card at Q School. Here, long-time coach John Serhan, shares how they have established a winning mindset.

Kelsey won three times in 2024 but it was her finish to Ladies European Tour Q School that was the best example of having the courage to go for her shots.

Needing to make birdie on the final hole, Kelsey secured her 2025 LET card by hitting two shots when she needed them most when there was a temptation to play safe instead.

Can you win playing conservatively all the time?

The answer these days is definitely not.

If you can’t win playing that way, you need the courage to commit to every shot.

There’s a great deal of acceptance that comes with that because you may not hit the perfect shot. But it might go exactly where you want it to, and that should be your focus.

Everyone has those thoughts of where they don’t want to hit it, but those who do it better have awareness and strategies to get their focus back on what they want to achieve.

Find a divot a couple of metres in front of you, visualise the ball flying through the air and then landing on the green.

Trust that your body knows what to do and allow the subconscious mind to create the shot.

More than not being scared to win, it’s also about not being scared to fail.

John Serhan is the Head Teaching Professional at St Michael’s Golf Club in Sydney and was named 2022 PGA NSW Coach of the Year – High Performance. Among the athletes he coaches are Tour Players Kelsey Bennett, Harrison Crowe, Sarah Kemp and Nathan Barbieri.