Tour Tip: Buchanan's key to putting under pressure - PGA of Australia

PGA Professional Adrian Wickstein talks through the change Jack Buchanan made that has helped him to make more putts that matter.

At the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne, I asked Jack’s parents to film every putt.

And there were plenty.

What we noticed was that there was no consistency in his routine before each putt. Sometimes he’d have four practise strokes. Sometimes it’d be next to the ball, sometimes it’d be behind the ball.

Making putts when it matters is a combination of process and skill competency and a lack of a pre-putt routine was holding Jack back.

When establishing any pre-shot routine it is important to tailor it to the individual’s personality. Jack is quite fast-paced and relaxed so we built a routine that was a little bit quicker than most others but enough time to soak in the information that’s required.

Green reading is an element of the routine but the actual process of hitting the shot consists of a practise stroke behind the ball, stepping in, right hand on the putter, left hand on his left thigh and then he takes the grip and goes for it.

He did that for every putt when he won both the WA PGA Championship and the Webex Players Series South Australia in October but there was one putt, in particular, that stood out to me.

It wasn’t the putt to win in Kalgoorlie (pictured), but the 12-footer Jack had to make at the first playoff hole.

Jordan Doull made a 40-footer for birdie and Jack had to step in and match it to force a second playoff hole.

If you want consistency, you have to do things consistently. A pre-shot routine is a great step towards that.

Adrian Wickstein is the Golf Performance Manager at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide and the State High Performance Manager – SA at Golf Australia.