Tour Insider: #QLDPGA

We started the year off with a bang at the Vic Open where Min Woo Lee claimed his first professional win and it was a well deserved one at that. But now it’s time to head north.

Here we are in the Sunshine State and it’s feeling more like the rainfall state right now. I haven’t seen the sun all week!

Arm yourselves with your wet weather gear and get ready but let’s just hope it’s not needed.

Drenching rain or no drenching rain we still need a winner so here are the Tour Insider’s picks for the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship.



SCOTT ARNOLD

The Shire boy is up and about of late. He got his card back and put some nice rounds together last week at the Vic Open. We’re starting to see the game that got him to the European Tour a few years back and the short City Golf Club layout in Toowoomba suits him perfectly.

MATT MILLAR

After an injury-plagued 2019 the man affectionately known as ‘Rug’ put in a great performance to tie for 15th at the Vic Open last week and to pair that with his amazing record at this venue I’m tipping him to be back in a big fashion at the QLD PGA. Three-times a runner up here since 2015 so I think it’s time he breaks through.

BRAD KENNEDY

Does this guys ever play bad? The bookmakers have him as a favourite and there cannot be any arguments. Not from me anyway. He won here in 2013 and has just come off a massive Japan Golf Tour season in 2019 where he barely missed a cut. The form is there and this one is his for the taking.

DAVID BRANSDON

Dave is another one of the old-timers but you don’t play well into your old age if you aren’t proven. Time for him to turn back the clock, what century it does not matter. Toowoomba get around him.

JARRYD FELTON

Felts started the year off great but didn’t have the weekend he wanted at the Vic Open. This kid knows how to win and it wouldn’t surprise me if he does. If his 2019 form is anything to go by he could be in with a chance and I’m not the only one who will say so.