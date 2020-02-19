Tour Insider: #QldOpen

We’re into week three of a four week stretch on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and this time we’ve headed further north to Pelican Waters Golf Club for the Isuzu Queensland Open.

I almost had the winning pick last week and won’t be backing off with the top picks this week.

So, here they are:

DANIEL FOX

Our resident optimist is looking primed for this week. He hasn’t been playing his best to start the year but last week at the Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship he started to show the game that has won on tour more than once.

SCOTT ARNOLD

It was hard to go past not picking this bloke again. You can’t go much closer than losing in a playoff. And, my wise words last week proved true. The game that got him to Europe is starting to shine through. Second time is a charm!

JORDAN ZUNIC

Firstly, a big congratulations to Jordan and his lovely wife Olivia on their recent wedding celebrations. In saying that it’s time to get down to business and the way he finished off last week was exactly what I needed to see. The former NZ Open, NT PGA and QLD Open champion knows what it takes and has more game than is needed.

JEDIAH MORGAN

Going against the trend here and picking one of the amateurs. Jed recently won the Australian Amateur at Royal Queensland but it’s his appearance I want to focus on. He clearly has a crush on the 2018 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Jake McLeod and that hair is fresh out of the McLeod playbook. None the less this kid can play and in his home state I am expecting big things. Keep your eye out for Dylan Gardner as well.

RICHARD GREEN

I’m not going to bother with the credentials of Richard as we all know what he has achieved. I’ve always thought he must have ancestors from South America with the rhythm of that golf swing. It’s smooth as silk. The testing conditions up at Pelican won’t be any trouble for him and it’s time for the old dog to bring back his best stuff.