Tour Insider: #NZOpen

The tournament we’ve been waiting for is here! We are finally in brilliant Queenstown for the 101st New Zealand Open.

You can’t beat the views that are on show at Millbrook Resort and The Hills in Arrowtown but your Tour Insider will be busy watching the action on the course, rather than the scenery off it.

The Asian Tour, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour and of course the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia have teamed up to provide a next level field for me to choose from.

And this week I’m expecting some big things from the Kiwis, Japan’s best and one Aussie that had a brilliant end to 2019.

Here are the #TourInsider picks for the 2020 New Zealand Open.

NICK FLANAGAN

I’ve been waiting for this event to roll around to I could start with Nick at the very top of my selections. He showed good signs at the Vic Open a few weeks ago then a little freshen up back in San Antonio with the family was just what the doctor ordered before coming straight into the NZ Open. I can’t possibly find a flaw or reason not to pick him. I’m very confident with this him as my top selection.

DENZEL IEREMIA

There always seems to be a young gun that pops his head up to win this event and Denzel is at the top of my list to do so this year. He hits it miles and really doesn’t have a flaw in his game so it’s just a matter of him being in a good mindset. Following a few weeks off and a bit of time spent in his home country I’m thinking he’ll be right in amongst it.

RIKUYA HOSHINO

Rikuya finished T5 last year and is another young Japanese star in the making. He’s only 23 but plays many years beyond his age. I hear he loves coming down here for this event and isn’t here to make up the numbers. Watch this space.

JOSH GEARY

Josh Geary always seems to get up and about for his national Open and has come mighty close to winning it a few times. It really is time he breaks through and I think his prep has been perfect in the lead up after taking a well-earned break. After a big year on the European Challenge Tour a victory could be on the cards.

RYAN FOX

Keeping with the Kiwi theme this guy was hard to go past. A hometown hero, Steve Williams on the bag and an Aussie cricketing hero in Shane Warne as his amateur partner. That much talent in one group, coupled with a T29 finish in Mexico last week and it’s a bit of a no-brainer.