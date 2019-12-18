Tour Insider: #AusPGA

It may be the end of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season but it’s just the start for our co-sanctioning partner the European Tour.

There is an exciting vibe around the #AusPGA this year with some big names in the field but none the less I’m certain someone has to win. Here are my final picks for 2019:

CAMERON CHAMP

The big-hitting American has made the trip looking for some sunshine and comes with a game built for RACV Royal Pines Resort. It will be interesting to watch him and Ryan Fox go after some drives over the first two days and I would urge any keen spectators who want to watch some quality long balls to follow this group, which will also include reigning champ Cameron Smith.







ANDREW DODT

The Queensland product is back on home soil after an out of the blue poor performance up in Asia but his record at the Royal Pines layout is seriously strong. A second-place result in 2016 to go with his 15th in 2017 speaks for itself. He hasn’t played the event much over the past six or seven years with only those two events being recorded. TI is expecting big things from the Gatton lad this week.







STEWART CINK

A few weeks back I picked dad’s army and I’m doing it again here. Known for his ball-striking in the USA I love this strength around the demanding Royal Pines layout. Any Major champion has to be a great player and if he plays anything like that here he will be a big chance.







DENZEL IEREMIA

The Kiwi kid managed to get his first win as a pro last week back home in NZ with a staggering -29. Not to mention he finished 5th at the Australian Open the week prior to that. He obviously has all the tools and I’m looking for him to finish 2019 with a bang.







AARON PIKE

Coming into this week with a third at the Australian Open Pikey’s selection is based on a similar formula to that of Denzel. I know he is in form and when he was running hot last year he was in contention almost every week for the summer. The saddest part might be now he has come into some money he will hire a full-time chef and the KOC (king of crackle) may hang up the tongs.



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, TI.