Top US amateurs vying for Tour starts in Australia - PGA of Australia

The winner of next week’s time-honoured Dogwood Invitational in Atlanta will be exempt into two tournaments this summer in a new agreement with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

A tournament boasting former champions such as PGA TOUR winners Webb Simpson, Brian Harman, Hudson Swafford and Aussie pair Andrew Buckle (2002) and Louis Dobbelaar (2021, pictured), the Dogwood Invitational is played each year at Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Other past participants include stars in the game such as Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson.

To be played June 7-10, The Dogwood Invitational attracts not only the best amateurs throughout the United States but from around the world, Hamish Murray, Jye Pickin, Blaike Perkins and Jeffrey Pullen all vying to become the third Australian to taste victory.

There is additional incentive this year with guaranteed starts in professional tournaments and access to Final Stage of Qualifying School for those who finish towards the top of the leaderboard.

Established in 1941, the goal of the Dogwood is to promote the game of amateur golf and support junior golf organisations, this latest partnership providing a direct pathway to the next phase of a professional golf career.

“With its long and storied history of producing great champions, partnering with The Dogwood means having tomorrow’s stars competing on the PGA Tour of Australasia today,” said Kim Felton, Tour Develop Manager, PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We’re excited to raise awareness amongst elite amateurs about the opportunities the PGA Tour Australasia represents in preparing them for a career in professional golf.”

Given the recent success of the likes of Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and David Micheluzzi who used the Australasian Tour as a platform to establish their careers, Dogwood Invitational Chairman, Ed Klein, was thrilled to offer that opportunity to their tournament champion.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to offer our champion the opportunity to compete on the PGA Australasia Tour and test their skills at the highest level,” said Klein.

“The PGA Tour of Australasia offers a pathway for young players to develop their game and prepare for the professional level.”

The new partnership will see the winner of The Dogwood Invitational receive two PGA Tour of Australasia tournament invites (excluding Australian PGA and Australian Open). The leading five players up to 10th position will be exempt into Final Stage of 2024 PGA Tour Australasia Qualifying School.