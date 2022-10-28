Top spot split at Lane Cove Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

It is one of the more unique courses that the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series visits at Lane Cove Golf Club once again threw up an enthralling finish.

Only two players broke par in the Lane Cove Pro-Am with New South Welshman Mitchell Gannon and Queenslander William Bruyeres (pictured) sharing top spot with rounds of one-under 31.

The par-32 layout features five par 4s and four par 3s with a host of blind tee shots.

Previous course knowledge would ordinarily be an advantage but Bruyeres had to rely on some Lane Cove locals to navigate his way around the tricky layout on Sydney’s lower north shore.

“It was very interesting, all the blind tee shots, but luckily we had a couple of locals showing us the way,” said Bruyeres, whose patient round included two birdies and a lone bogey.

“When you don’t know the golf course you have to play it very simple, very few to no mistakes. The fact that I didn’t know the place meant that I had to keep it very simple on course.”

After a double bogey on the par-3 third Gannon harboured no thoughts of victory.

Aware that even par was leading in the clubhouse, a birdie at the eighth gave Gannon a glimmer of hope, hope he converted with a closing birdie to tie Bruyeres at one-under.

“I started off crap but came home strong and was really happy with my one-under,” said Gannon.

“Originally I was just trying to finish strong and make a bit of money. I wasn’t even thinking about winning but after I birdied the second-last hole I knew even par was in leading.

“I was really trying to birdie the last and to knock it in close was really pleasing.”

There was a five-way tie for third place with Andrew Richards, Mark Panopoulos, Sung Park, Nicholas Russell and Jordan Mullaney also posting even par 32.

