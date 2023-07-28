Toowoomba double for Burns - PGA of Australia

Two days in Toowoomba proved to be very profitable for Brad Burns, who claimed his second victory in as many days on the Darling Downs at the Provincial Distributors Legends Pro-Am at City Golf Club.

Twenty-four hours after sharing the win with Marcus Cain at Toowoomba Golf Club’s SParms PGA Legends Tour event, Burns successfully defended his City title by firing a 2-under-par 68.

It looked like Richard Backwell, who is a past winner and former club champion at City was going to blitz the field being -5 through eight holes. However six late bogeys put a halt to his chances.

In a tie for second place were Murray Lott and Peter Jones, two shots back.

Best of the morning scores were Bryan Milligan, Nicolas White and Michael Craig with +2 (72)

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

After beginning his afternoon round on the 15th hole, Burns was 4-under through his opening six holes.

He was 5-under for the day before a late run of bogeys at the 11th, 13th and 14th threatened to ruin his back-to-back bid.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Burns said: “It is that kind of course where there are birdies but just as may holes where you need to be spot on or there can be trouble, particularly with some of those pin positions.”

“I had two late bogeys and though may have blown it but it was good enough.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

68: Brad Burns

70: Murray Lott, Peter Jones

71: Christopher Taylor, Richard Backwell

NEXT UP

Wynnum Golf Club will host the Peter King Memorial Legends Pro-Am on Monday with the likes of Peter Senior, Peter Lonard and Paul Gow vying for their share of $30,000 prizemoney.