Toomey wins playoff to secure PGATA status

The title of 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School champion has gone down to a playoff at the Moonah Links Open Course with Luke Toomey beating Peter Wilson for the crown.

Toomey, a PGA TOUR Series-China regular, began his Final Stage Q-School charge with twin rounds of 67 before challenging weather conditions resulted in scores of 71 and 70 on the final two days for a 275 total.

ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia veteran Peter Wilson’s final score was a result of rounds of 67, 66, 71 and 71, taking the pair to a playoff for the top spot and the highest category on offer for Q-School participants.

“It feels awesome to win. I got chewed up and spit out by this course two years ago and it forced me to reshape my thinking around my development,” Toomey said.

“It’s been quite the adventure since then but one I’m proud of. This week was a nice exclamation on that two year process.

“Pete and I had a great couple days playing together. He’s a fantastic guy who has a bank of experience that I can learn from.

“I’m sure he will feature at some stage this year and I hope we have the opportunity to battle down the stretch in another event this season.”

After almost two years away from the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia the 26-year-old Kiwi is excited to return in 2020 with full status.

With an eye on a chance at the European Tour, 2020 is set to be a big year for Toomey whose season will begin at the ISPS HANDA Vic Open in February – a tournament fittingly co-sanctioned by the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour.

“A lot of reasons have amounted to my decision to come back here but I love the reward and opportunity this tour provides at the higher end of the Order of Merit,” Toomey said.

“It’s in line with a pathway I’d like to take through the European Tour.”

Big-hitting New South Welshman Lincoln Tighe was pleased to start his year on a high, taking out third place at 7-under the card, followed by James Grierson and Derek Ackerman in fourth and fifth.

The top-40 players plus ties earn status for the 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season. Forty-six players secured status for the upcoming season after the number was set at 6-over the card.

For all final results please visit pga.org.au.