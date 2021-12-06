Tools down as Wilkin wins Wynnum Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Local hero Aaron Wilkin downed tools and picked up a win at the $30,000 BMD/Bartons Wynnum Pro-Am at Wynnum Golf Club on Monday.

In the ideal lead-up before he joins the start of the PGA Tour of Australasia summer of golf at the Victorian PGA Championship on Thursday, Wilkin’s round of seven-under 63 at his home course featured six birdies and an eagle at the par-5 second.

It was enough to edge both Michael Sim (64) and Gavin Fairfax (64) by a single shot and provide a timely confidence boost ahead of a busy summer.

Tied for 22nd at the Vic PGA at Moonah Links back in February, Wilkin has been forced to spend time back in the workforce in recent months but was thrilled to record his second adidas Pro-Am Series win of the year on such familiar turf.

“The last 12 months have been difficult, coming back from Japan due to Covid-19,” Wilkin explained.

“Then I put some work boots on building door frames to make ends meet.

“I’m very happy to take them off and get back out on the course competitively.

“The course is looking great considering how much rain we have had in the last five week.

“Winning at my home club is something that’s very special. I’m honoured to be able to take the win.”

The annual Bartons/BMD bursary winner was Redcliffe Golf Club’s Doug Klein, who received $5,000, previous winners including Fairfax and reigning Vic PGA champion Chris Wood.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series WRI Charity Pro-Am at Ryde-Parramatta Golf Club in Sydney on Thursday.