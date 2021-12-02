Tod powers to Gold Coast Senior PGA lead - PGA of Australia

Staying on the fairways of a soggy Lakelands Golf Club layout has given Tod Power a one-stroke advantage heading into the final round of the Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship on Friday.

Given it had received 200 millilitres of rain in the 48 hours prior, that play was possible at all on Thursday was testament to the Lakelands greens staff.

Warm conditions and more expected sunshine on Friday will help to firm up the playing surfaces and there are a host of familiar names nipping at Power’s heels.

Glenn Joyner set the mark early with a round of six-under 66 and just as it appeared the morning groups would set the tone, Power thundered home with a bogey-free seven-under 65 and a one-shot buffer.

“I played great today and hit nearly every fairway which was the key as the rough is quite long and wet,” said Power, a Gold Coast local whose biggest win to date on the SParms Legends Tour was the 2015 Legends Tour Championship at Byron Bay.

“The course was literally getting dryer each hole and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

With receptive greens and the course shortened slightly to avoid the worst hit areas, scoring was very good throughout the day, Joyner in awe of the condition of the course given the downpours.

“I had a walk around here yesterday and it is nothing short of remarkable that we played today,” he said.

“Full credit to the course drainage and maintenance team for the hard work in making the course playable.

“Not being able to play the Australian Senior PGA Championship last week owing to border restrictions was a hard pill to swallow so to come out here and play really well today brings me some joy and hoping I can back it up tomorrow.”

Current Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz is one of three players in a tie for third after rounds of five-under 67 on Thursday, joined by four-time Order of Merit winner Brad Burns and Richard Backwell.

Playing in his first event since suffering a heart scare at the Meadowbrook Legends Pro-Am in September, Stolz was on fire early, starting his round with six straight birdies before a bogey late in his round.

A further shot back is the duo of Chris Taylor and tournament host Greg Rix with rounds of four-under 68.

Round two of the Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship begins at 7.15am Friday morning. For all scores and information click here.