Tocumwal prepares to host PGA Associates

PGA Associates from around the country will meet at Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club on Tuesday for the Victorian and Tasmanian PGA Associate Championships.

The club welcomes players back after missing the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate its 18th year hosting the Championship.

Following a junior clinic conducted by the Associates for primary school children from Tocumwal and Berrigan on Monday, the first round of the tournament tees off on Tuesday with a total of 128 Associates representing every state in Australia.

“We are very excited to have the PGA Associates back here again after missing last year,” said Tocumwal Golf and Bowls Club CEO, Paul Gemmil.

“Both courses are in excellent condition so we can expect some great scoring this week.”

Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort PGA Associate and 2019 champion Dale Crothers will defend his title across four rounds while competing for a share in the $35,000 prize purse.

Crothers’ record-breaking 6-stroke victory in 2019 proved the catalyst to win the 2019 Victorian Associate Order of Merit and is a feat he will aim to repeat in 2021.

Other notable entries include Lachlan Aylen (Eynesbury – Vic), Steffi Vogel (Cobram – Vic), Lachlan Armour, (Settlers Run – Vic), Luke Humphries (Goulburn – NSW), Danny Nesbitt (Wollongong – NSW), Robert Spence (McLeod CC – QLD) Tom Bond (Adelaide Shores Driving Range – SA) and Stephen Dark (Wembley – WA).

Berrigan Shire Council Mayor, Cr. Matthew Hannan hopes the depth of talent on display will bring locals and visitors alike out to watch the future stars of Australian golf in action.

“We are pleased to support the PGA Associate Championships in 2021,” Hannan said.

“Having a PGA tournament in our backyard is excellent exposure for our region and the great golf courses we have.”

The Victorian and Tasmanian PGA Associate Championships tees off on Tuesday 4 May with the final round to be played on Friday 7 May. Entry to the tournament is free. Find out more at pga.org.au.