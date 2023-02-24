Tinkler triumphant at Moama Masters - PGA of Australia

Lucien Tinkler has defied a closing bogey to take out the SParms PGA Legends Tour’s $30,000 Moama Masters at Rich River Golf Club.

Windier conditions on day two made the East Course play tougher for the final round, Tinkler’s one-under 71 enough to edge out Chris Taylor who posted a second straight round of two-under 70.

Two strokes back of Peter Fowler when the second round began, Tinkler made the turn in even par before separating himself from the field with birdies at 12 and 16.

Despite making six on the par-5 18th, it would prove to be enough of a buffer as he posted five-under for the two rounds.

“The course was amazing,” said a delighted Tinkler.

“Greens a little quicker today and with the wind I had to concentrate that little bit harder.”

Two birdies in his final three holes was not enough for Fowler (75) to reel Tinkler in, finishing tied for third at three-under with Roland Baglin (74) and Steven Conran, whose three-under 69 was equal to the best of the day.

The tournament received a further boost at the completion of play with confirmation that major sponsor Moama Bowls Club would continue their support for a further year.

Rich River will be under the tournament spotlight again next month when it hosts the PLAY TODAY NSW Open from March 16-19.

Click here for final scores and prize money.