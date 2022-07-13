Tinkler, Joyner split win at Bargara Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Lucien Tinkler has called upon his British Open experiences to harness the wind and earn a share of victory at the two-day Kens Plumbing/CUB/Difftrans Bargara Legends Pro-Am.

Two shots back of overnight leader Glenn Joyner (pictured, left) at the start of play, Tinkler (pictured, right) backed up his first round of three-under 69 with a one-under 71 on Wednesday, one of only nine players to break par at a windy Bargara Golf Club.

A two-time starter at The Open Championship, Tinkler handled the conditions better than most as he and Joyner (73) ended the 36 holes at four-under to be declared joint winners.

“It was windy out there this afternoon and quite difficult,” said Tinkler who 24 years ago to the day played in the first of his two British Opens.

“There has been plenty of rain up here over the past four months I am told so credit to the club for having the course in such great condition.”

While Joyner never played The Open he is heading to Europe on Thursday for a crack at the Senior British Open with weeks of stellar form to back him up.

“I am heading off overseas tomorrow to hopefully pre-qualify for the British Senior Open and a few other events so this is a great way to go into those big events,” said Joyner, who has had wins at Settlers Run and Rich River already this season.

Back in a tie for third at three-under and only one shot back were the duo of Adam Le Vesconte (73) and Martin Peterson (72).

Peter Senior – a multiple winner of the event – delivered the equal-best round of the day along with Roland Baglin, both firing rounds of two-under 70 to finish in a share of fifth and 15th respectively.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now heads to the beautiful Hervey Bay for the $25,000 Fraser Coast Open to be played this weekend, July 16-17.

Click here for final scores and prize money.