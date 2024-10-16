Tillerman on 18 to provide unique Aus PGA dining experience - PGA of Australia



Combining world-class golf with Brisbane riverside venue Tillerman Seafood Restaurant and Bar and prominent restaurateur Andrew Baturo, Tillerman on 18 will redefine the tournament’s off-course experience.



The 52-seat pop-up purpose-built restaurant will deliver a four-course menu comprising some of Queensland’s best and freshest seafood – available across two lunch sittings – over each day of the championship.



As well as enjoying unmatched views over Royal Queensland’s closing hole where the Joe Kirkwood Cup winner will be crowned on Sunday afternoon, all Tillerman on 18 guests will receive complimentary course entry and a reserved grandstand seat at the Dabble Party Hole to utilise pre or post-lunch.



Baturo, who is also a keen golfer, said: “Tillerman is excited and honoured to be pairing up with this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.



“A premium seafood dining experience alongside this prestigious golfing event is a match made in heaven – or Queensland. Same thing really!



“November is my favourite time of the year to play disastrous golf and eat some delicious seafood.



“We can’t wait to see our regulars on the golf course and, of course, meet some new ’soon-to-be’ regulars at the 18th.”



Tillerman on 18 will showcase some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, cooked to perfection by Tillerman Head Chef, Kevin Gallo.



“Start with blue swimmer crab and finger lime on warm brioche, then move onto your entree of Moreton Bay bug dumplings in our wonderful bisque,” he said.



“For mains, select the crispy-skinned Coral Coast barramundi swimming in Tillerman’s signature Meunière sauce.



“Tillerman on 18 will have everything that Tillerman on the river is known for – amazing, fresh seafood, incredible hospitality, resort-style interiors and, of course, iconic views.”



PGA of Australia Chief Commercial Officer, Michael McDonald said: “We’re always looking to innovate and grow the fan experience at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and we are delighted to welcome Andrew and the Tillerman team who will provide a fantastic dining experience with a real Queensland flavour.



“Whilst the golf is always front and centre, delivering a restaurant at a major event of this level has been high on our priorities for a while now.



“We know that many golf fans are also fans of high-quality dining experiences so Tillerman on 18 is a perfect offering for us.



“With 52 seats per sitting, we expect it to be exclusive experience like no other.”



Bookings for tables of two, four or six can be made across two sittings:

• Lunch Sitting 1: 11:30am – 1:15pm

• Lunch Sitting 2: 1:45pm – 3:45pm

Book your place here: https://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=pgatill24

Photo: Andrew Baturo with Tillerman on 18 ambassador Katherine Galvin