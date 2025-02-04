Tiger Woods hands Aussie prospect PGA TOUR debut - PGA of Australia

West Australian Danny List has been handed a PGA TOUR debut by none other than Genesis Invitational tournament host, Tiger Woods.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, named List as the 2025 recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption which affords the 24-year-old a start at Torrey Pines Golf Course from February 13-16.

Awarded annually since 2009, the Sifford Exemption represents the advancement of diversity in the game of golf.

“Danny has shown resiliency and determination on the course by earning his DP World Tour card after returning from an injury,” Woods said. “He’s earned this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing Danny tee it up at Torrey.”

Tournament host @TigerWoods announced Danny List as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. pic.twitter.com/ayKLlbWZuU — The Genesis Invitational (@thegenesisinv) February 4, 2025

Born in Ghana to an Australian father who is the CEO of BCM Ghana, List developed his golf at Cottesloe Golf Club in Perth, coming close to selection in a number of Golf Australia national programs on a number of occasions.

He earned status on the Latin America tour in 2018 and has played sporadically in Canada before a stress fracture in his lower back forced List to miss the entire 2023 season.

The 26-year-old won the California Open last July before advancing through all three stages of DP World Tour qualifying school and earning status for the 2025 season. He played both the BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open late last year.

Fresh off his best result as a professional – third at the MyGolfLife Open on the HotelPlanner Tour – List was extremely grateful for the honour bestowed by arguably the greatest player of all time.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and be invited to compete at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines,” List said.

“To have this recognition, especially in Mr Sifford’s legacy, means the world to me.

“I’d like to thank Tiger for entrusting me with the opportunity to represent Mr Sifford’s pioneering spirit and all that he’s done for the game of golf.”

List is already engaged in youth programs, player development and community outreach work in Ghana through the Danny List Foundation but remains equally proud of his Australian upbringing.

“Golf Australia has always been great to me and I wish I could have two flags on there,” List said after obtaining his DP World Tour card.

“I love my heritage, love representing the Aussies.”

First introduced to the game at the age of 3, List learned to play in his hometown of Accra, Ghana, where he often competed as a junior in men’s tournaments.

His game continued to flourish when his family returned to Perth, leading to a scholarship to Wellington College in the UK where he completed his schooling and competed in British and European amateur tournaments.

List spent one year at the University of Washington (2016-17) before turning professional.

Since 2009, an exemption has been given to a deserving golfer representing a minority background to play in the annual PGA TOUR event. In 2017, the exemption was re-named to honor the memory of Charlie Sifford, the first African-American player to compete on the PGA TOUR and the winner of the 1969 Los Angeles Open at Rancho Park.

Previous Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipients: Vincent Johnson (2009), Joshua Wooding (2010), Joseph Bramlett (2011, 2020), Andy Walker (2012), Jeremiah Wooding (2013), Harold Varner III (2014), Carlos Sainz Jr (2015), J.J. Spaun (2016), Kevin M Hall (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Tim O’Neal (2019), Willie Mack III (2021), Aaron Beverly (2022), Marcus Byrd (2023) and Chase Johnson (2024).