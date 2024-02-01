Tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit on sale now - PGA of Australia

Bringing together PGA of Australia members from across the country with other golf industry professionals for two days of unmissable learning, sharing and more, the 2024 Golf Summit will be held from October 16-17.

Taking place in Melbourne, the event is the premier coming together of the entire golf industry in one place across the Asia-Pacific region, with tickets on sale now for PGA Professionals and other golf industry members.

Delivered through the on-going shared vision and work of the PGA of Australia and Golf Australia, the Golf Summit will see global golf leaders, fellow PGA members and other golf businesspeople as keynote speakers, leading sessions and networking.

“I couldn’t personally be more excited for the industry to come together in one place and share their experiences and knowledge for the betterment of the golf industry as a whole,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.

“The PGA of Australia network of professionals have always shared a cause and mission, however gathering in one place is not an easily achieved feat. With that in mind, I encourage as many PGA members as possible, and the rest of the industry, to join us in Melbourne.”

Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the Golf Summit will allow for greater expansion on how the PGA of Australia is working with Golf Australia under the shared driver of the Australian Golf Strategy, in addition to all the other amazing opportunities on offer.

With exhibitions of products and services, learning sessions and the chance to connect with fellow members of the golf industry, the event will see attendees leave with greater knowledge, best practices and greater networks to better support businesses and succeed in their respective jobs.

For PGA members, whether they are looking to grow their audience, diversify their coaching offering, learn how to best present and operate a shop, or manage businesses, the Golf Summit is unlike any other event in Australia.

Attended by representatives from clubs and facilities, government, organisations, tourism, suppliers, media and manufacturers, as well as PGA of Australia members, the two days of the Summit are supported with a social networking event delivering a chance to mix with delegates, industry leaders and partners.