Threes all around at Bulimba Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

It’s a pro-am with a difference and brought out the best in Michael Sim, Mark Harrison and Lachlan Wood at Bulimba Golf Club on the banks of the Brisbane River.

Sponsored by Belle Property, the Bulimba Pro-Am is one of few played on a nine-hole par-3 course, players taking two trips around the layout.

The trio of winners was befitting the unique tournament with former PGA TOUR player Michael Sim, veteran Mark Harrison and prolific All Abilities winner Lachlan Wood all posting rounds of 4-under 50 to share the spoils.

Following on from his recent wins at the Optilease Redcliffe Pro-Am and the Queensland PGA Foursomes Championship with Jack Munro, Sim had to fire late to match the mark set by both Harrison and Wood.

Two birdies in his final three holes brought Sim level but he needed to convert an eight-foot par putt on the last to finish tied at the top.

“I actually hit a close shot into the first and missed it,” revealed Sim, pictured with Bulimba Golf Club General Manager Neil Harrington and Mark Harrison.

“I made the turn in 1-under and felt like teeing the ball up. We don’t hit many lob wedges and sand wedges off a tee and just felt like the ball was going a little further.

“I got that going on the back nine, made a couple of putts late and got up-and-down on the last for par.”

The Golf Operations Manager at Maryborough Golf Club, it was a rare adidas PGA Pro-Am Series appearance for Harrison.

He estimated that his last win was some 15 years ago in Western Australian but produced four birdies in the space of five holes to match the best of the day.

“I just made sure to hit the greens and kept it in play,” Harrison said.

“Didn’t miss many by too far – might have had to only chip one – and the others I just putted from just off the green.

“Think I started with nine straight pars and just kept it pretty patient.”

The Bulimba Golf Club has bounced back spectacularly after the course and clubhouse were inundated by floods a couple of years ago.

With strong support from the local community, General Manager Neil Harrington and Assistant Manager Emily Holden have overseen a clubhouse renovation and brought the course back to wonderful condition for one of the players’ most popular stops of the season.

