Three-way tie for lead at Bargara Legends Pro-Am

Victorian Euan Walters, and Queenslanders Simon Tooman and Alan Cooper share the lead of the 2021 Kens Plumbing/CUB/Lindsay Australia Bargara Legends Pro-Am after the first day’s play.

Heading into today’s second and final round, the trio lead the field at 5-under par after rounds of 67 in perfect afternoon conditions in Queensland’s Bundaberg region.

“My score today was lower than my age,” said an excited Cooper.

“I started terribly but that may have been a blessing in disguise, as it allowed me to relax a little and be more aggressive”.

Walters was impressively consistent, playing a bogey-free round which included five birdies.

“I played good steady golf today, which you need to do around here,” said Walters

“The par fours are the key – with some real gettable birdie opportunities on some, and on others you are doing well making a par.”

Tooman’s round was highlighted with a 5-under par back nine with three birdies and an eagle.

“I played with Peter Senior today which was fantastic and watching him just inspired me to play well,” said Tooman.

“It’s a great course with an enjoyable layout”

Next placed on the leader board is last week’s Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am winner Andre Stolz at 4-under par.

Stolz is followed by Peter Senior, Nigel Lane and Adam Le Vesconte who make up the top six at 3-under par.

For live scoring from round two click here.