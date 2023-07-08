Three-way tie at Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Three birdies in his final eight holes have earned Andre Stolz a share of victory with Richard Backwell and Nigel Lane at the Yeppoon Legends Pro-Am.

Ideal Queensland winter weather greeted players to Yeppoon Golf Club for Round 2 where Backwell began the final day with a two-stroke lead.

A second round of 2-over 73 from Backwell opened the door for others to make their move, Lane the first to take advantage.

Despite dropping shots at two of his opening three holes, Lane responded with a birdie at the par-3 eighth and then three straight birdies from the par-4 12th to take the lead.

Bogeys at 15 and his final hole, the par-4 third, would see Lane (71) join Backwell at 4-under for the 36 holes, once again giving Stolz a glimmer of hope.

The reigning SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner made the most of the opportunity, picking up shots at nine, 11, 14 and 16 in his second round of 3-under 68 for his fifth win of the year.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves on to the Town of 1770 Golf Course for the 36-hole Town of 1770 Agnes Water Legends Pro-Am starting Saturday.

Photo: Andy Rogers/PGA of Australia